Sometimes the power comes back on in the middle of the night. That’s when life in Cuba really gets going: people cook, do laundry, and tidy up at a frantic pace. The energy crisis is fundamentally changing life on the Caribbean island.

Here's what it's all about Power outages occur regularly in Cuba.

More recently, the outages have become more frequent and longer.

Residents are forced to organize their daily lives around the unpredictable hours or minutes when the power is on. Summary created with

When the lights suddenly come back on after a power outage lasting several hours, Leidis Rodríguez rushes into the kitchen. The 72-year-old puts beans on the stove in the middle of the night. “The power’s back on—everyone, get moving!” she calls out. Those few minutes or hours of electricity have become precious in Cuba.

Rodríguez and her 41-year-old daughter, Yaimara Matos, have come to structure their daily lives around the unpredictable power outages. As soon as the power comes back on, everything has to be done at once: “You want to do everything at once—do the laundry, iron, cook, tidy up the rooms, because that’s impossible in the dark, and at least get a little relief from the heat,” Matos tells the AP news agency. “What used to take us ten hours, we now have to do in two.”

Daily Life in Step with the Power Outages

The electricity crisis is one of the most severe challenges Cuba has faced since the Communist Revolution. Public transportation and cultural events are repeatedly brought to a standstill. Tourism, the country’s most important economic sector, is also suffering from the crisis. Flights are regularly canceled and workdays are shortened. Food spoils in refrigerators without power, and medicines are becoming scarcer.

Power outages have been a part of everyday life on the Caribbean island for years. The causes include the dilapidated power grid, decades of U.S. sanctions, and the government’s failed economic reforms. The situation has become particularly acute following the oil embargo against Cuba imposed by the U.S. government in January, as well as additional sanctions.

Life with Generators and Wood Fires

In the past, the government usually gave advance notice of power outages, so families knew when and for how long they would have to go without electricity. Nowadays, however, they are often unpredictable and can last 12 hours, 30 hours, or even longer. Last weekend, the power grid completely collapsed for the sixth time this year.

Many families are trying to make do with small generators, solar panels, or rechargeable fans. Others have gone back to cooking over wood fires. In several communities, especially in Havana, residents took to the streets after days of power outages, banging loudly on pots and pans and setting fire to piles of trash on street corners.

On Tuesday evening, during a power outage, Caridad Delgado prepares food for her cat by the light of a rechargeable lamp. In the past, she would probably have been watching a soap opera at this time, says the 64-year-old. “Today, I can’t even dream of that anymore.” Despite everything, she tries to carry on. “There’s just too much fear, too much despair,” she says. “I try to keep living my life.”