Iran, an ally of Russia, is being targeted by Israel and the USA. Although Moscow is protesting against the arms race, it is benefiting from rising energy prices. Donald Trump is not even upset that Vladimir Putin is passing on information to Tehran.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the end of February, the outlook for Russia's national budget was still bleak due to the war in Ukraine, sanctions, the national deficit and falling energy revenues.

The Iran war has caused oil and gas prices to skyrocket: Russia is enjoying rising demand.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin threatens to cut off all gas supplies to Europe because new markets are opening up.

In order to lower energy prices, Washington suspends sanctions on buyers of Russian oil.

The White House simply brushes aside the fact that Moscow is allegedly passing on information about US troops to Tehran. Show more

The price of oil is on a rollercoaster: after the price of a barrel of Brent rises to almost 120 dollars, it falls back below the 100 dollar mark when Donald Trump announces on "CBS News" that he considers the war to be "as good as over".

Vladimir Putin likes that. In mid-December, a barrel of Brent crude costs less than 60 dollars, which is ruinous for Moscow's budget - what is happening now is flushing cash into the Kremlin's coffers, which have been fleeced by the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West.

Russia is bankrupt—they just don't know it yet.



Even if the war were to end now, Russia would still have to pay for it for many years, Bloomberg reports.



The state is increasingly living on borrowed time: By 2025, loans had already reached 7.9 trillion rubles—more than during… pic.twitter.com/AniGOtWmP4 — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) December 18, 2025

"Russian economy collapses while officials enrich themselves", analyzed the Washington think tank Jamestown Foundation at the beginning of February. At the end of the month, Reuters summarized: "Ruble falls sharply since the start of the year, while oil sales fall and deficit rises".

Price development for a barrel of Brent oil between March 4 and 10. Oilprice.com

But with the Israeli-American campaign against Iran, the wind is changing. Vladimir Putin is still living on credit and is financing his war and his camarilla from reserves in the Russian Welfare Fund: at the end of January, Gazprom analysts warned that the funds could be exhausted as early as 2026 if the oil price continues to fall.

Putin threatens Europe with gas withdrawal

Now everything is different. The Iran war and its consequences have even encouraged Vladimir Putin to threaten Europe with turning off the gas tap completely: "Other markets are now opening up," the Independent quotes Russia's president as saying: "Perhaps it would be more profitable for us to stop supplying the European markets immediately in order to establish ourselves in those markets that are opening up."

Nothing has been decided yet, the 73-year-old adds: he is just thinking about it out loud. But: "I will definitely instruct the government to work on this issue together with our companies."

However, Putin emphasized that friendly countries such as Hungary and Slovakia would be exempt from any supply disruptions.

Milliarden an Euro werden jährlich in Öl- und Gas investiert, seit Jahrzehnten. Und doch kann der Ausfall einer einzigen LNG-Produktionsanlage (Ras Laffan) und die de facto Blockade einer 3 km breiten Fahrrinne die Weltwirtschaft ins Chaos stürzen. Was für ein fragiler Koloss. — Christoph Dolna-Gruber (@chrigru.bsky.social) 4. März 2026 um 20:42

After Qatar had to take Ras Laffan, its giant liquefied natural gas refinery, offline due to the war, Europe is all the more vulnerable to Moscow's blackmail: will Putin's move give food for thought to those who are calling for Russia to be more friendly with a view to better energy prices?

"We are seeing an increase in demand"

Europe's dependence is steadily declining: while 45% of natural gas and 27% of oil will still come from Russia in 2021, by 2025 it will only be 13% and 3% respectively, according to the New York Times. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, countries in the West are realizing that they need to become more independent of Moscow.

The global market is tempting: "We are seeing an increase in demand for Russian energy suppliers in connection with the war in Iran," says Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov according to the US newspaper. India and China are among the customers.

This is made possible by exemptions from US sanctions for the purchase of Russian oil. According to Bloomberg, the 79-year-old explained to the G7 states that the US president is temporarily relaxing the regime because Trump wants to push down the price of oil. At the same time, he assures the Europeans that this will have little effect on Moscow.

Moscow gives data to Tehran? "It really doesn't matter"

But Putin actually has nothing to fear from Trump. Want an example? Iran has apparently targeted American radar systems in its counter-strikes: Installations in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were hit, reports CNN.

Tehran receives the data for these and other targets from Moscow, the report continues, citing intelligence circles. "Whether this happened or not," commented White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt: "It really doesn't matter." The reason: the Iranian regime is simply being "decimated" by the US military.

Does it really matter? "Any commander would be concerned about someone passing on any information about the troops or their movement," contradicts former four-star general Joseph Votel on CNN. He hopes that work is being done in the background to dissuade Russia from doing so.

Trump: "They can pass on all the information they want"

When Trump was asked about the issue on Air Force One, the US President was almost sympathetic towards Putin: "We don't know, but it doesn't help," he replied when asked whether there was evidence that Moscow was feeding Tehran with data. "If they do, it doesn't help much. Look at what has happened to Iran in the last week."

The US asked Russia not to transfer intelligence data to Iran, - Whitkoff



▪️Washington appealed to Moscow with a request not to transfer intelligence information to Iran, said Trump's special representative.

▪️According to him, the US fears that such data could be used for… pic.twitter.com/ArC63sA1tu — Olga Bazova (@OlgaBazova) March 8, 2026

A reporter follows up, saying that the Kremlin is interfering in a foreign war? "[The Russians] would say we're doing the same to them, wouldn't they? [...] Look: [The Russians] can pass on all the information they want. But the people they give it to are overwhelmed. Russia would be overwhelmed too. Everyone would be overwhelmed."

Although Iran is an ally of Russia, the situation is developing in Putin's favor: now the Kremlin chief is suddenly suggesting that he could also supply Europe with energy again if it could agree on "long-term, sustainable cooperation, free of political constraints", the Moscow Times quotes him as saying.