The war is hitting Ukraine particularly hard this winter. Destroyed power plants, daily power cuts and freezing cold temperatures are shaping the everyday lives of many people. There is no rapid improvement in sight.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Hundreds of thousands of people have to make do without electricity and heating in extreme sub-zero temperatures.

The Ukrainian government speaks of a "winter genocide". Moscow presents the attacks as strikes against militarily relevant energy facilities. Show more

Russia has been attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure for weeks. "Russia prefers to take advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorize people instead of turning to diplomacy," wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Platform X.

This presents the already war-torn country with major challenges. It is currently extremely cold in Ukraine, with temperatures in the double digits below zero in some places. Due to the Russian attacks, many people currently have to make do without heating and electricity.

In the capital Kiev, more than 1100 apartment blocks will remain without functioning heating until spring. Heated tents have been set up for those affected to warm up in. Companies are keeping operations running by using diesel generators.

To survive despite the cold, people are getting creative. ARD correspondent Vassili Golod reports on people heating bricks in gas ovens to keep warm. "There are also people who pour hot water into plastic bottles and then put them under their mattresses so that they can sleep reasonably warm," says Golod. Activities such as dance parties, where people warm up together, are also being organized in various parts of the country.

"Attempt at winter genocide"

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram of an "attempt at winter genocide". Russia is mainly attacking civilian targets. The north-eastern Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, the capital Kiev and its surroundings as well as the regions of Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east, Odessa in the south and Vinnytsia in the west were particularly affected. "Hundreds of thousands of families, including children, have been deliberately left without heating in the harshest winter cold," said Shmyhal.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow confirmed several attacks on the energy infrastructure. However, according to Russia, these were not civilian targets, but companies belonging to the military-industrial complex and energy facilities used for this purpose.

Government promises help

One thing is certain: Ukraine's energy network has been destroyed. Selensky wrote on X on Tuesday that repairs are underway but will take some time.

At least in the capital, however, the state has announced help: the Kiev government wants to support homeowners in purchasing generators and other energy sources. Selensky announced this after a consultation with head of government Yulia Svyrydenko. "The purchase of an autonomous power supply should become more affordable for communities of owners of apartment buildings and owners of single-family homes," he said in his video message on Monday.

Power cuts are announced daily

According to Selenskyj, another program for companies has already received 20,000 applications for subsidies for the maintenance and repair of generators. In addition, half a billion hryvnia (around 8.9 million Swiss francs) in interest-free loans had been granted for the purchase of generators. However, the need is likely to be much greater and cannot be covered by the figures given by the President.

The state utility Ukrenergo is currently announcing hour-long power cuts every day in all parts of the country. So there is no improvement in sight for the Ukrainian population, at least not in the short term. Nevertheless, temperatures are climbing above zero this week, at least in Kiev, before dropping back to -10 degrees next week.

