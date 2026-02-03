New York City is almost unrecognizable: Masses of snow are piling up on the roadside. But the metropolis is getting to work and melting the snow step by step. How? Watch the video.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A winter storm brought around 30 centimetres of fresh snow to New York City a week ago.

The city is now battling the remaining snow and is using so-called "hot tubs" to clear the snow.

A special technique that melts the snow.

The video explains how they work and why they are effective. Show more

A week ago, a winter storm brought 30 centimetres of fresh snow to New York City. The storm is now gone, but the snow is still on the streets.

The US metropolis has now found an ideal solution for getting rid of the masses of snow. So-called "hot tubs" are used for this purpose.

Watch the video to find out how they work and why they are so efficient.

More videos from the department