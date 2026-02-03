  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Hot Tubs" This is how quickly New York gets rid of the snow

Nicole Agostini

3.2.2026

New York City is almost unrecognizable: Masses of snow are piling up on the roadside. But the metropolis is getting to work and melting the snow step by step. How? Watch the video.

03.02.2026, 15:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A winter storm brought around 30 centimetres of fresh snow to New York City a week ago.
  • The city is now battling the remaining snow and is using so-called "hot tubs" to clear the snow.
  • A special technique that melts the snow.
  • The video explains how they work and why they are effective.
Show more

A week ago, a winter storm brought 30 centimetres of fresh snow to New York City. The storm is now gone, but the snow is still on the streets.

The US metropolis has now found an ideal solution for getting rid of the masses of snow. So-called "hot tubs" are used for this purpose.

Watch the video to find out how they work and why they are so efficient.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Ice floes in New York. Extreme cold turns Hudson River into polar sea

Ice floes in New YorkExtreme cold turns Hudson River into polar sea

Up to -29 degrees Celsius. Why it is currently extremely cold in the USA

Up to -29 degrees CelsiusWhy it is currently extremely cold in the USA

Thousands of flights canceled. Historic winter storm moves through the USA

Thousands of flights canceledHistoric winter storm moves through the USA