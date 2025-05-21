Four British mountaineers climb Mount Everest in just five days. To do so, they inhaled a gas, eliminating the need for acclimatization in the mountains. The mission is controversial among mountaineers.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new Everest expedition promises to reach the summit in just one week - thanks to an expensive gas mixture that is inhaled before the ascent.

The International Climbing and Mountaineering Association warns of the potential risks of xenon gas, the benefits of which have not been proven in high-altitude mountaineering.

The method divides the mountaineering scene. Many see it as a loss of the spirit of adventure and a commercialization of alpinism. Show more

Five days. That's how long the expedition by four British mountaineers from London to Mount Everest took. No long acclimatization phases, no weeks of training in the Himalayas. Instead: High-tech and lots of money. But the mission raises the question: How fast is too fast?

An Everest expedition normally takes six to eight weeks. Because you don't just walk up to the 8849-metre-high summit. Mountaineers first have to get used to the altitude. This takes time, rest breaks and repeated descents and ascents.

But there is no such thing as normal for Lukas Furtenbach. The Austrian tour operator behind the expedition wants to be faster. His clientele: entrepreneurs and millionaires. People with lots of money but little time. "100% success. They are used to nothing but success. And we want it to stay that way on the highest peaks on earth," Furtenbach's website states. The mission is said to cost around 150,000 euros per person.

Furtenbach already caused a stir two years ago. Back then, he shortened the duration of the ascent to three weeks - thanks to hypoxia tents. In the weeks before the expedition, mountaineers sleep under tents that simulate the oxygen content as the altitude increases, allowing them to adapt to the altitude in the Himalayas at home and while sleeping.

Doping by inhaling inert gas

Furtenbach's team is now getting even faster by inhaling a gas mixture of oxygen and the inert gas xenon two to four weeks before the flight to Nepal. The exact mixture is secret. So that it cannot be imitated, as Furtenbach told various media.

Xenon is rare and expensive, and is sometimes used in medicine as an anesthetic. In the body, xenon promotes the release of erythropoietin (Epo), a hormone that boosts the production of oxygen-carrying red blood cells in the blood. Inhaling the gas eliminates the need for acclimatization in the mountains. The ascent begins immediately.

The World Anti-Doping Agency added xenon to its list of banned substances in 2014 after Russian athletes were alleged to have used it to boost their performance at the Winter Olympics. However, the ban does not apply to mountaineers. There is no doping in mountaineering as it is not an organized competition.

Nevertheless, Furtenbach's approach has been met with criticism. The medical commission of the International Climbing and Mountaineering Association warned in a statement that improper use of xenon could be dangerous. "There is no evidence that inhaling xenon improves performance in the mountains," it says. The commission recommends conventional acclimatization methods.

In a world trimmed for efficiency - where is the adventure?

And there is always the question: how far can you go and what means can you use to get faster on the mountain - or to reach the summit at all?

Today, almost all Everest climbers use oxygen tanks. A rope is stretched from base camp to the summit, which is secured with carabiners. And tour operators are even working on exoskeletons to increase muscle strength. These are all aids that make it easier to reach the summit. Xenon is no different, say supporters of Furtenbach's expedition.

But the criticism of Furtenbach is about more than just the method. It goes to the heart of alpinism. In a world trimmed for efficiency, where is the adventure? And are there any ethical guidelines on how quickly a mountain should be climbed?

The mountaineer Reinhold Messner told the "Standard" that such expeditions should not be compared with traditional mountaineering. One is adventure, the other is tourism. "If the British Mallory and Irvine, who died on Everest in 1924, had already known about Xenon, they would probably have walked up Everest," he says. He himself is grateful that he was still able to experience Everest as an adventure.

Those who climb Mount Everest are no longer alone - here a traffic jam on the summit in May 2019. KEYSTONE

There is now a lot of tourism on Mount Everest. Nepal has already issued 468 permits for spring 2025. If you include the Nepalese mountain guides, over 1,000 people could attempt to reach the summit this year. The weather conditions for climbing Everest are particularly good in May. The result: mass tourism, traffic jams, mountains of garbage.

The photo of the mountain summit is increasingly becoming a status symbol. And the tour operator Furtenbach is a symbol of this commercialization. Fast and expensive tours are distorting mountaineering, say critical mountaineers. An Everest expedition involves more than just the ascent. It's about feeling the mountain, getting to know the local culture and showing respect for nature. And tours like those offered by Furtenbach don't do that. Furtenbach told the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" that he even receives death threats.

«What remains of alpinism if the risk of death is minimized through technical progress? It becomes an ordinary sport» Lukas Furtenbach Tour operator

Furtenbach himself repeatedly emphasizes in interviews that he is not interested in speed and improving performance, but above all in safety. Less time on the mountain means less risk for mountaineers. However, there is a culture of rejecting innovation in alpinism. High-altitude mountaineering is experiencing an identity crisis, Furtenbach told Stern:"What remains of alpinism if you minimize the risk of death through technical progress? It becomes an ordinary sport."

On Wednesday morning, May 21, 2025, the Xenon team arrived safe and sound on the summit of Mount Everest at 7.10 a.m. local time in Nepal. The climbers are currently on the descent.

100% success - as promised.

