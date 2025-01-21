Simone Bargetze lives in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. She and her family had to flee to the mountains to escape the fires. Now she is back and has captured the dramatic events on video - from the escape to the difficult return to everyday life.

Valérie Glutz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simone Bargätze from Liechtenstein fled to the mountains with her husband and child to escape the flames in Los Angeles.

Fire and overturned trucks paved their way out of the city.

Since their return, life has slowly returned to the neighborhood - but everyday life is still out of the question. Show more

Scenes like Sodom and Gomorrah: this is how Simone Bargetze describes the moment in her video when she and her family flee into the mountains. Behind her are the ever-closer forest fires in Los Angeles, in front of her on the highway are huge trucks that have simply been flipped over by the fierce winds. "Suddenly there are just about 10 trucks," says Bargetze, describing the situation.

It is an impressive moment in the video captured by Simone Bargetze from Liechtenstein, who emigrated to Los Angeles years ago, during her escape. Bargetze acted as a stuntwoman in various Hollywood films and became famous in Switzerland as a result. Now, like thousands of other people, she was affected by the fierce forest fires in Los Angeles and had to flee her home.

She has since returned to her home, but normality has not yet returned, as can be seen in her video. Would-be arsonists and young people smoking at exposed vantage points keep the whole neighborhood on tenterhooks - and Simone Bargetze on her toes.

