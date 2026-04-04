The crew of "Artemis 2". NASA

On their ten-day flight to the moon, the crew of Nasa's Artemis 2 mission experience the balancing act between high-tech and everyday life: they repair toilets, struggle with email glitches and still find time to marvel in zero gravity.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The crew of the Artemis 2 mission is on its way to the moon for ten days in a cramped space capsule.

They repair their own toilets, drink coffee out of food packets and struggle with e-mail problems.

Despite all the mishaps, amazement, humor and the joy of floating in weightlessness prevail. Show more

They eat quiche, cauliflower or couscous, take photos with their cell phones, struggle with e-mail problems and repair broken toilets: Astronauts on their way to the moon are ultimately not so far removed from us. The four crew members of NASA's Artemis 2 mission are traveling for around ten days in the Orion space capsule - a living space the size of a van.

Preparing for their stay was like packing for a camping trip, said Christina Koch, the first woman on the way to the moon.

There is a small "pantry" on board: 58 tortillas, 43 cups of coffee, broccoli, grilled beef brisket and five types of hot sauce. There is also maple syrup - one of the crew members is from Canada.

The only toilet initially caused problems. Unlike the Apollo astronauts, who had to make do with bags - some of which were left behind on the lunar surface - the Artemis crews have a proper toilet.

Christina Koch repaired this within the first 24 hours of the flight. "I'm proud to call myself a 'space plumber'," she said on Thursday evening. "It's the most important piece of equipment on board," she added. "We were all relieved when the problem was solved."

Emails on strike

The toilet in Orion is so loud that hearing protection must be worn when using it. It is located in a corner of the capsule and is "the only place during the mission where you can really be alone for a moment," said Canadian Jeremy Hansen before the launch.

The toilet problem was followed by a technical glitch: during a live Nasa broadcast, mission commander Reid Wiseman complained that his e-mail programs were not working. The problem was rectified by the control center in Houston.

Sleep is also a challenge in zero gravity. The solution: sleeping bags attached to the walls so that the astronauts do not drift freely through the capsule.

"Christina sleeps upside down in the middle - a bit like a bat," said Wiseman. "It's more comfortable than you'd think."

"Like a child"

To counteract the physical effects of weightlessness, the astronauts have to exercise for around half an hour every day. There is suitable equipment on board for this purpose, similar to a gym.

There is also a small innovation: Nasa recently allowed smartphones on board. "We are giving our crews the opportunity to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring pictures and videos with the world," explained Nasa CEO Jared Isaacman in February.

Despite a mission costing billions in geopolitical competition with China, there is still room for amazement. Jeremy Hansen described his joy at floating: "I feel like a child!"

Victor Glover - the first black person to go to the moon - experienced the most intense emotions when the rocket was launched. "You try to stay professional," he said, "but the kid in me just wants to scream with joy."