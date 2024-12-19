Gisèle Pelicot has become a heroine for many people with her courage to waive her right to anonymity. Picture: Keystone/AFP/Clement Mahoudeau

Gisèle Pelicot has become an icon in the fight against violence against women. She stood up to her tormentors for a hundred trial days. The consequences reach far beyond the upcoming verdict.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The multiple rape of Gisèle Pelicot has caused shockwaves in France and internationally.

The trial is likely to have a lasting effect on the debate surrounding sexual violence against women.

The most important aspects of the mammoth trial in Avignon at a glance. Show more

The Gisèle Pelicot rape trial has made international headlines in recent months. For over a decade, she was drugged by her then husband Dominique Pelicot and offered to men on the internet for rape.

The trial is about more than just a court case. Gisèle Pelicot could have a lasting impact on the debate about sexualized violence. The case highlights its supposed normality, the shame of many victims and the responsibility of male perpetrators.

The crime

For ten years, Gisèle Pelicot was regularly anaesthetized and abused by her then husband with severe anxiolytics and painkillers. He also had her raped by strangers while she was unconscious.

Thousands of photos and videos bear witness to the crimes. The then husband met the men, who were between 21 and 68 years old at the time of the crime, via an online platform. 50 of them stood trial with him. Chief investigator Gwenola Journot assumes that there were a further 10 to 20 perpetrators who could not be identified by the judiciary.

The victim

Gisèle Pelicot was born on December 7, 1952 in Villingen in southwest Germany, the daughter of a French professional soldier. When she was nine years old, her mother died of cancer at the age of 35. Her brother Michel was also only 43 years old. He died of a heart attack in 1971. She met her future husband Dominique Pelicot in 1971 in the midst of this period of mourning. The couple, who were the same age, married two years later, in April 1973, and moved to the Paris suburb of Villiers-sur-Marne. Their three children, two sons and a daughter, also grew up there.

Gisèle Pelicot answers questions from the media after the start of the trial in September. Image: Keystone

The abuse began for the now 72-year-old French woman after she moved to Provence in 2013. The acts led to sleep disorders, gynecological problems, memory loss and depression - also consequences of the medication her husband gave her. Her previously intensive contact with her children and grandchildren collapsed.

The perpetrators

In the dock in Avignon sat the victim's ex-husband, the main perpetrator, as well as 50 other defendants representing a cross-section of society. From carpenters to journalists, from young to old, from educated to uneducated, their names are Jean-Luc, Paul and Christian. Most of them come from the area around Mazan, where the Pelicots live. For many experts, the fact that the perpetrators appear to be ordinary types is one of the reasons why the case is of such interest to so many people.

The accused appeared in court wearing masks. Picture: Imago/Abacapress

The trial

Back in September, Dominique Pelicot confessed to his crimes at the start of the trial in Avignon.

The indictment comprises 350 pages. The prosecution demanded 20 years in prison for Dominique Pelicot and four to 18 years for his co-defendants. The defense, on the other hand, demanded an acquittal for a large number of the men who had abused Gisèle Pelicot while she was unconscious.

Thousands of people demonstrate against sexualized violence in Paris on 14 September. Image: Keystone

The arguments repeatedly put forward by the lawyers about their clients: they didn't know what they were doing. They hadn't wanted to rape her at all. Many explained that they were convinced that they had taken part in a sex game with a permissive couple. None of the co-defendants had had a problem with the fact that Gisèle Pelicot, who was even snoring at times, had obviously not been able to give her consent to sex. There was even an attempt to explain that the presence of her husband was sufficient to assume her consent.

Dominique Pelicot's lawyer argued that his perverse behavior was due to previous traumatic experiences such as sexual abuse in his youth and a tyrannical father.

Why was the trial public?

The trial was not held in camera - at the explicit request of Gisèle Pelicot. She explicitly asked for the videos of the rapes to be shown in the courtroom. When she entered or left the court building, the many spectators applauded her. She accepted the encouragement with a smile and usually without a word.

Gisèle #Pelicot sort de la salle d’audience, sous les applaudissements nourris du public, comme chaque jour. pic.twitter.com/p3XF2BjFiH — Juliette Campion (@JulietteCampion) October 24, 2024

The most memorable quotes

"So that shame changes sides", was how Gisèle Pelicot explained her wish to have the trial held in public and to show footage of the crime. She revealed very little about her inner life. With one exception: "I don't know if I will ever understand what has happened to me, what I have suffered. I am a totally destroyed woman." One who had been used "like a bin liner".

"This is the trial of cowardice," said Gisèle Pelicot in her last statement before the pleadings on November 19. She referred to defendants who claimed to have been controlled by others or possibly drugged themselves.

"I am a rapist like the others in this room. They all knew it, they can't say otherwise," Dominique Pelicot said in court.

"We must stop believing that a good family man cannot be a rapist," pleaded one of Gisèle Pelicot's two lawyers to society. During the trial, the psychiatric reports of the accused revealed extraordinary family abysses with incest and sexual abuse.

The lawyer also summarized the alarmingly high number of co-defendants in one question: "How can it be that in France in 2024 you can find 50 people within a radius of 50 kilometers who, without the slightest conversation, make sexual use of a body that is lifeless and that you have to roll around to move?"

The consequences

According to affected associations, the trial in Avignon has done more for the cause of female victims of violence than many laws before it. In just a few weeks, Gisèle Pelicot has become a new feminist icon in France: Her face and name now appear as graffiti on the streets of France.

In several French cities - like here in Avignon - walls are decorated with Pelicot graffiti. Image: Keystone

The trial moves many, also because Gisèle Pelicot makes public what was done to her, shows her face, does not hide as a victim.

Thousands of people demonstrated several times in various French cities to express their solidarity with Pelicot and other victims of sexualized violence.

French criminal law still stipulates that a perpetrator must have used or threatened to use violence or coercion in order to be convicted of rape. There is no mention of the victim's lack of consent. More and more people are now calling for the "only yes means yes" principle, which already applies in Spain and Sweden, to be enshrined in law in France.

Qué foto tan bella de @libe: Mujeres esperando en las afueras de los tribunales a Gisèle Pelicot para llenarla de aplausos y palabras de aliento.



Merci, Gisèle 💜 pic.twitter.com/iPwqDxkGPY — Las brujas del mar (@brujasdelmar) November 28, 2024

The outgoing Prime Minister Michel Barnier has now announced various measures. By the end of 2025, victims of violence will be able to press charges against their tormentors while still in hospital, especially as the rapid gathering of evidence is crucial, particularly in cases involving narcotics, drugs or knockout drops.

Barnier also announced that the government would provide additional funding to support victims of domestic violence. 33,000 payments have already been made in this context. In addition, police officers in France will now be specially trained every three years to take rape reports.