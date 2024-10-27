People walk along the banks of the Amazon to get drinking water. AP Photo/Ivan Valencia/Keystone

The summer was so dry that many rivers have hardly any water left. For many people who are directly dependent on this water, this is an existential threat. Aid deliveries from the authorities are often not enough.

Marciano Flores is knee-deep in the Amazon. Together with other fishermen, he prepares to haul in a net. A man in a canoe is trying to drive as many fish as possible in their direction. Flores knows the river very well. The 69-year-old has fished in it all his life. Normally, he can tell at a glance whether a spot will yield a catch that can be sold on the market.

This year, however, everything is different. He couldn't have been standing where he is now a year ago - the water would have been well over his head. He can't remember ever having seen the Amazon so dry. And that has immediate consequences - for him and the other men and their families. The net remains largely empty.

"The drought has hit me hard"

The fishermen have no choice but to travel further and further downstream. The engines of their small boats consume much more expensive fuel than usual. Nevertheless, the catch is often meagre. On this day, they again catch very few and rather small fish.

"The drought has hit me hard," says Flores, who belongs to the indigenous Kokama people. "When the water is this low, the fish die, so there's nothing to catch."

It is normal for the water level of the Amazon to fluctuate depending on the season. Since last year, however, it has fallen much more than usual. The effects have been particularly serious in Brazil for some time. Now the phenomenon is becoming increasingly noticeable in other countries that lie along the Amazon or its tributaries. Because the rivers in the region are the most important transportation arteries, the economy is also suffering. In some cases, even the supply of food is affected.

In Colombia, the development primarily affects remote villages of indigenous peoples who need rain and river water to survive.

Food source dries up

In some cases, residents have to walk for hours to get food and drinking water. In some areas, children have to walk up to two hours to school because boats can no longer travel.

In September, the country's disaster management authority stated that water levels had fallen by 80 to 90 percent in the past few months. "I'm very worried, especially about the indigenous communities, who are particularly hard hit because all the food has already been used up," says Álvaro Sarmiento, who is coordinating the civil protection measures at the river port in the city of Leticia. "Fishing is the most important source of food for the indigenous peoples."

Along the banks of the river, where there is usually water, there are now huge sandy areas. "In the 35 years I've spent in the Amazon region, this is the first time I've experienced such a low water level," says Jugalvis Valencia, who earns his living with boat tours in the Colombian Amazon city. If there were to be another dry summer like this, the water might drop so low that Leticia would be cut off from the outside world, says the 61-year-old.

The water level of the mighty Amazon is extremely low. AP Photo/Ivan Valencia/Keystone

The drought is already causing problems for people in the urban area too. "We bathe in the river, but we have to wait for rainwater to cook and drink. And if there is none, we have to buy water in Leticia. Imagine that!" says Ermencida Miranda, who runs a small store in her house on stilts in the suburb of La Playa. "The drought is really serious," emphasizes the 48-year-old, who belongs to the indigenous Tikuna people.

Motorized pumps in the Amazon

A good 30 kilometers downstream lies the Santa Sofia region, where around 2,400 members of five different indigenous groups live. In the shade of mango trees, some of the inhabitants are waiting for a food delivery from an aid organization. Last year, those mango trees were right on the shore. Now it takes a five-minute walk to get to the water. Because of the drought, it is not only difficult to get food, but also to bring their own harvest to Leticia for sale, says 47-year-old Elder Kawache. The main problem for his village, however, is that the local well has also dried up.

The Colombian authorities have announced that they will provide motorized pumps and hoses for the water supply in isolated areas. In addition, an exploration of underground water sources is to be initiated in the near future. At the same time, humanitarian aid in the form of drinking water and non-perishable food will be delivered to the affected regions, according to recent reports.

In the past few days, the water level of the Amazon in Leticia, which lies at the border triangle between Colombia, Peru and Brazil, has risen slightly again. But in view of the increasingly severe droughts, the residents feel little relief. According to the store owner Miranda, she has not yet received any support from the authorities. She would like to see an elevated tank as a storage facility, for example, so that people no longer have to "suffer so much carrying the water". "Water is very important to us," she emphasizes.

