Polarized in Australia like no other person: Gina Rinehart. Keystone

Gina Rinehart is the richest woman in Australia. But her success is accompanied by scandals, political influence and unusual loyalty rituals in her own company.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gina Rinehart is one of Australia's most enigmatic figures.

The ardent Trump supporter has built up a veritable cult of personality around her in her company.

The multi-billionaire also makes headlines in her private and political life, for example through family trials, previous scandals and her stance on climate change. Show more

Once a year, employees should stop and say thank you. Not to the team or colleagues, but to one person: Gina Rinehart, head of the mining and agricultural company Hancock Prospecting and the richest woman in Australia with an estimated fortune of over 25 billion US dollars.

According to internal reports obtained by the Guardian, it is part of the corporate culture for Hancock employees to write personal messages to the boss before Christmas expressing their gratitude. In return, there are generous bonuses and an internal company lottery in which 100,000 Australian dollars (around 55,000 Swiss francs) are paid out once a year.

Officially, writing such expressions of gratitude is voluntary. However, former employees paint a different picture. The practice is actively encouraged by managers and is practiced throughout the company. Proof of how Gina Rinehart cultivates a cult of personality around herself.

Legal dispute with her own children

Rinehart is one of Australia's most enigmatic figures. She lives in a huge estate in an exclusive suburb of the Western Australian metropolis of Perth. She recently made headlines when a trial involving three of her four children that lasted over a decade ended. The entrepreneur was ordered by the court to hand over part of her assets to her heirs.

Gina Rinehart, her son John Hancock, daughter Bianca Rinehart and another child were involved in a legal battle over the family fortune that lasted for years. Imago

The 72-year-old's wealth also stems from an inheritance: she is the daughter of iron ore magnate Lang Hancock and took over the company after his death in 1992. However, the company was in debt at the time; today it is a highly profitable raw materials group and one of the highest-turnover, privately managed companies in Australia.

In the 1990s, she caused a public stir when she fought a legal battle with her stepmother Rose Porteous for years. Rinehart demanded the return of assets worth the equivalent of around 24 million francs and at the same time expressed the suspicion that Porteous was responsible for her father's death.

The then Minister of Justice of Western Australia, Peter Foss, initially rejected an exhumation. It was only after witnesses from the Philippines emerged who supported Rinehart's allegations that an autopsy was carried out - but it revealed that Hancock had died of natural causes. It later emerged that Rinehart had paid the witnesses for their testimony.

Boat trip with Olympians

After the private mud-slinging, Rinehart did everything she could to reinforce her public image as a successful businesswoman. For example, in the run-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, she sailed across the Seine flanked by Australian sports stars. As a patron of Australian sport, she let the general public know that she had played her part in Australia's 53 medals. She celebrated her 70th birthday in public with a celebrity guest list, horse show and fireworks.

Surrounded by Australian Olympians, Gina Rinehart appeared on a boat trip in Paris in 2024. Imago

Corporate events also mutate into tributes time and again. For example, the Guardian reported on an employee who told 450 invited guests that the best thing about her work was "our determined chairwoman, who inspires me to be a strong woman". At the same ceremony, employees praised Rinehart's "vision" and "patriotism" in an elaborately produced video.

«The best thing about my work is our chairwoman» Hancock-Mitarbeiterin

Convinced climate denier

Gina Rinehart is also trying to exert political influence - with a conservative think tank and donations to the opposition. Most recently, she vocally supported the right-wing conservative candidate Peter Dutton from the Liberal Party of Australia, who was, however, defeated in the election for Prime Minister.

She categorically rejects calls for a minimum wage and instead demands lower taxes for the rich.

Rinehart is also a staunch climate change denier. In 2011, she declared that she was not convinced that the enrichment of the earth's atmosphere with carbon dioxide was causing any significant warming. In 2021, she called concerns about climate change "propaganda".

Over the years, she has also financed the Institute of Public Affairs with millions of euros - a think tank that does not accept the current state of research on climate change and fights climate protection.

Fascination with Trump

Perhaps it is this shared skepticism about climate change that has also made Rinehart an ardent supporter of US President Donald Trump. Last year, she attended Trump's election party at his private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida, as video footage circulated by Australian media proves.

According to internal emails obtained by the Guardian, Hancock employees were asked to watch Donald Trump's inauguration speech.

Rinehart is an avowed supporter of Trump's Maga movement ("Make America great again") and counts herself among the "Trumpettes", a support group of right-wing Trump fans. Toni Holt Kramer, the founder of the "Trumpettes", even praised Rinehart as the "female Donald Trump".

«Australia should also abandon left-wing myths and left-wing falsehoods» Gina Rinehart

Following Peter Dutton's election defeat in Australia, she called on the Liberals to continue pursuing "Trumpist policies" and also named Italy under Giorgia Meloni and Hungary under Viktor Orbán as countries that Australia should follow politically. There, the population would "abandon left-wing myths and left-wing untruths" and return to "common sense and truth".

And like Trump, Rinehart seems to be particularly affected when her reputation is tarnished. In 2024, for example, she took action against a portrait of her painted by an award-winning Indigenous artist and exhibited at the National Gallery in Canberra. It was no use, the painting was left hanging.

Gina Rinehart in the portrait series "Australia in Color" by artist Vincent Namatjira. Bild: LUKAS COCH/IMAGO/AAP

Admittedly, the satirically exaggerated portrait does not flatter Rinehart. Her double chin comes to the fore and the downturned corners of her mouth do not lend her likeness a representative expression. And that disturbed Australia's richest woman immensely.

JD Vance: “So I know Don is fired up about Peanut the Squirrel.” pic.twitter.com/0tu3sDZHls — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 4, 2024

So it comes as no surprise that instead of the controversial portrait, her office should feature a silver figurine of "Peanut" - the squirrel that became a mascot of right-wing protests during the 2024 US election campaign after it was taken away from its owner for illegally keeping wild animals and euthanized due to a suspected rabies outbreak.

Video from the department