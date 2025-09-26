Although Finland only has a population of 5.6 million, it plays a considerable role internationally thanks to its president. Alexander Stubb also gets on well with Donald Trump, although the men are very different. The difference is clearly evident in their UN speeches in New York.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "You are a young, powerful man": although Alexander Stubb is very different from Donald Trump, the US President appreciates his Finnish counterpart.

Their speeches to the UN General Assembly could not be more different: Trump attacks allies and the UN.

Stubb makes a reform proposal for the UN Security Council - with more members and new rules.

"The order, balance and dynamics of the world are changing": how Stubb describes the transformation of international relations. Show more

Alexander Stubb is an amazing politician. The Finnish president is a convinced European, repeatedly and explicitly backs the Ukrainian cause and drums up support for greater participation by the global South.

Nevertheless, Stubb gets on extremely well with Donald Trump. Soon after the American took office, he got into his heart with golf, and unlike Emmanuel Macron or Elon Musk, the 57-year-old remains a "very good friend" of the US President.

Stubb said Trump suggested the U.S. and Europe should act together on further sanctions against Russia, and that sanctions on oil and gas were up for discussion. Ursula von der Leyen and President Trump's close advisers will discuss this over the next 24 hours.



[image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) 4. September 2025 um 18:51

When Washington hosted the Ukraine summit at the White House on August 18, the chancellor, the prime minister and the president from Germany, the UK and France attended. Italy's prime ministers, the head of the EU and the NATO Secretary General are also there. And Stubb.

"You are a young, powerful man"

After the other Europeans butter Trump up at the press conference, the host says: "I'd like you to say a few words too, Alex. You are a young, powerful man."

"I will bring the idea of youth back to my wife and try to convince her of it": Stubb elegantly picks up on the template and cleverly comments on the situation without resorting to clumsy compliments towards Trump. Nevertheless - or perhaps because of this: "Good job," was the New Yorker's verdict after the speech.

And now the Finnish and American presidents are meeting again at the United Nations General Assembly. The speeches given by these two "friends" could not be more different.

How Stubb would restructure the Security Council

Trump talks about the "golden age" of the USA, praises his own policies, calls climate change "the biggest scam the world has ever seen", criticizes his allies ("Your countries are going down the drain") and accuses the UN of driving migration, while otherwise there are only "empty words".

Stubb also attests to the organization's need for reform: "The structure of the UN largely reflects the world of 1945." However, the Finn also makes concrete proposals for modernizing the organization: regions that are underrepresented should be permanently represented on the Security Council.

An expansion is necessary: at least two seats for Asia, two seats for Africa and one seat for Latin America should be added. The right of veto for individual states should be abolished. And if a country violates the UN Charter, it should lose its right to vote, demands Stubb.

A time "similar to after the Second World War"

The aim is for the UN to once again play a "central role" in international relations: Reforms are important for the "credibility, relevance and efficiency" of the organization. "We need to bring the UN back to peace mediation," says Stubb. Its absence is one of the reasons why there are currently so many wars.

Finally, someone said it out loud – Finland's President Alexander Stubb has called for reform of the UN: "No country should have the right of veto in the UN." "A member of the UN Security Council should lose its voting rights if it violates the UN Charter."



[image or embed] — 🇱🇹 4fouls (@4fouls.bsky.social) 25. September 2025 um 23:03

What about international relations? "The order, balance and dynamics are changing - similar to after the Second World War, when the UN was founded," says Stubb. The era of the Cold War is over: Where this will lead can only be seen in five years at the earliest.

Stubb identifies growing tensions between two camps: On the one side, multilateralism with the rule of law; on the other, multipolarity, which thinks in transactional terms.

"War is always a failure of humanity"

The latter describes a country that does not want to be tied to a bloc, diversifies its international relations and acts pragmatically. This is legitimate. However, Stubb warns that if "fundamental values" are not observed, such a foreign policy will lead to war.

These include respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, the prohibition of the use of force and "respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms". It is in the interests of the international community to uphold these values.

Another development is the shift of power to the south and east. States in Latin America, Africa and Asia are playing an increasingly important role internationally - not least because of their demographic growth.

Stubb also mentions a number of conflicts. "War is always a failure of humanity," he says.