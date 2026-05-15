Croatia is a country with many tourists, not least because of the picturesque Dubrovnik. (archive picture) picture alliance / Stringer/EPA/dpa

In Dubrovnik, a popular tourist destination, people are wondering how the summer season will go. The rise in fuel prices due to the war in Iran poses a particularly high risk for Croatia, as the economy is heavily dependent on tourism.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite many visitors, there is uncertainty in the Croatian coastal town of Dubrovnik ahead of the summer season.

The war with Iran and rising fuel prices could put a strain on international tourism and air travel.

Dubrovnik in particular is considered vulnerable because most travelers arrive by plane. Show more

The summer season is still a while away, but the streets of the old town of Dubrovnik in Croatia are already filled with tourists from all over the world. This actually suggests that the local tourism industry can look forward to a strong season. But this year, uncertainty prevails.

The global instability caused by the Iran war and rising fuel prices also poses risks for the tourism industry - even in a place like Dubrovnik on the Adriatic coast, which is normally visited by millions of people every year.

The stakes are high for Croatia: the tourism sector is one of the country's most important sources of income and is heavily dependent on international visitors. The fuel crisis and tensions in the Persian Gulf could lead to higher flight prices and a slowdown in tourism.

"The situation is very, very difficult"

The director of the Dubrovnik Tourist Board, Miro Draskovic, said that some Australian tourists were having problems getting to Europe. "The situation is certainly very, very difficult and we are monitoring what is happening every day," he told the AP news agency.

So far, things are still looking good - Dubrovnik Airport recorded a 13 percent increase in visitor numbers over Easter compared to the same period last year. The Unesco World Heritage city is known for its medieval history, seaside location and churches and palaces within its walls. Dubrovnik became even more popular after the city served as a filming location for the TV series "Game of Thrones".

Dubrovnik is particularly vulnerable due to its location

Unlike other regions in Croatia, Dubrovnik could be more affected by the fuel crisis because the city is located at the southern end of the country's Adriatic coast. Around 80 percent of visitors arrive in Dubrovnik by plane.

"We are very cautious about the upcoming season," said a spokeswoman for the local airport, Marina Ruso Mileusnic.

In early April, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, warned in an interview with the AP that Europe would only have enough fuel for planes for several more weeks and that the continent was facing its worst energy crisis yet. But on Wednesday, EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas said there was "no real evidence" of a fuel shortage within the European Union.

Last year, almost 22 million tourists came to Croatia. According to the national tourism association, 4.28 million of the 110 million overnight stays in 2025 took place in Dubrovnik alone.

Video from the resort