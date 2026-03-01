Explosions caused by the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system intercepting Iranian missiles on February 28, 2026 over Tel Aviv. Bild: AFP/Jack Guez

The USA and Israel have launched large-scale attacks on Iran. Since Trump's first term in office, the relationship between Washington and Tehran has been characterized by tensions and violent escalations.

Israel and the USA have launched a large-scale attack against Iran. US President Donald Trump allegedly wants to eliminate the immediate threat posed by the Iranian leadership and has called on the Iranians to take the country's leadership into their own hands. The escalation has a long history. A chronicle:

2018: Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear agreement

In May 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Vienna Agreement on Iran's nuclear program (JCPOA) during his first term in office - because it was one of the "worst deals ever". Trump criticized the fact that the agreement focused purely on nuclear enrichment. Iran's missile program and the negative consequences of the lifting of sanctions, which allowed money to flow into the country again, were not taken into account.

The withdrawal from the agreement marked the beginning of the strategy of "maximum pressure": the United States imposed tough new sanctions on Iran, whereupon it no longer adhered to its previous commitments and began to massively enrich uranium again. Monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was also restricted.

2020: Killing of General Soleimani by the US military

In January 2020, the powerful Iranian General Ghassem Soleimani was killed in Baghdad in a US drone attack. Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign unit, was considered the architect of the so-called Axis of Resistance, a network of militant groups fighting against Israel.

In the wake of Soleimani's killing, Iran attacked a US base in Iraq with missiles. Both countries moved to the brink of war. In the long term, a deep sense of revenge became entrenched within the Revolutionary Guards, making direct diplomatic talks impossible for years to come.

2024: Alleged Iranian assassination plot against Trump

In November 2024, the US Department of Justice accused Iran of plotting to assassinate Trump. Iran vehemently denied this. Several suspects were subsequently indicted in the USA.

June 2025: Participation in the Israeli war against Iranian nuclear facilities

In June 2025, Israel waged war against its arch-enemy Iran for twelve days and bombed military and civilian targets in large parts of the country. The USA joined the war alongside Israel and bombed three important Iranian nuclear facilities. Israel's attack took place just one day before a planned round of further negotiations between Washington and Tehran on Iran's nuclear program. Iran responded with massive rocket fire on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.

2019-2026: Efforts to de-escalate

In recent years, there have been repeated hopes for a lasting de-escalation - in vain: French President Emmanuel Macron, for example, invited the then Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Sarif to the G7 summit in Biarritz in 2019. However, a meeting between him and Trump did not materialize.

There were also diplomatic efforts in the years that followed, for example after President Joe Biden took office in 2021 and with the resumption of indirect talks in Vienna for a new agreement. However, the negotiations stalled, partly due to Iran's support for Russia in the Ukraine war and the brutal suppression of protests in Iran in 2022.

Most recently, hopes were pinned on the talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's controversial nuclear program. The USA wanted to prevent the leadership in Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. The Iranian government denied such intentions, but is prepared to limit its nuclear program. In return, Tehran is demanding the lifting of tough economic sanctions.