Six hours of waiting, just a few seconds: photographer Phil Noble describes how he managed to take the picture that went around the world within hours - and shows a royal like an ordinary defendant for the first time.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Reuters photo showing ex-Prince Andrew shaken in the back of a car after hours of questioning went viral around the world as a symbol of his public downfall.

Photographer Phil Noble waited for hours outside a police station in Norfolk and captured the decisive moment at the last second.

Andrew was questioned about alleged abuse of office in connection with Jeffrey Epstein, but denies any wrongdoing. Show more

A visibly shaken man sits in the back seat of a Range Rover. His gaze fixed forward, his eyes reddened, his shoulders slumped. This is how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaves Aylsham police station in Norfolk.

The photo, taken by Reuters photographer Phil Noble, went around the world within hours. It shows a man who once made headlines as the "Playboy Prince" - but is now being treated like any other suspect. Now Noble tells us how he took the photo.

Six hours of waiting - and one crucial moment

When the news of Andrew's arrest became public early on Thursday morning, Noble made the six-hour journey from Manchester to Norfolk. The only thing that was clear was that the ex-prince had been arrested there. But as officers from Thames Valley Police interrogated him, around 20 police stations came into question.

This picture of Noble went around the world. Reuters

A tip-off led Noble to Aylsham. Nothing happened for hours. Darkness fell and doubts arose. Was he in the wrong place?

Just as the Reuters team decided to go to the hotel, the phone rang: the vehicles had arrived.

Noble raced back - and saw the cars already driving away. A police car in front, Andrew's Range Rover behind. Seconds remained.

Six pictures - one makes history

The photographer pulled the trigger. Six pictures were taken. Two showed only police officers, two were empty, one was out of focus. But one hit the mark.

"Car photography is more about luck than skill," said Noble later. "You can plan, use experience - but in the end, everything has to come together."

The picture documents a historic moment: for the first time in modern history, a high-ranking member of the British royal family is visibly released from police custody like an ordinary suspect.

Suspicion of abuse of office

Mountbatten-Windsor was interrogated for more than ten hours - on suspicion of having passed on confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein as a trade envoy.

The investigation is not related to allegations of sexual assault, but concerns suspected abuse of office, as Deputy Chief Constable Oliver Wright explained.

Andrew denies any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has repeatedly expressed regret about his friendship with the financier, who died in 2019. He has not spoken publicly since the recent release of millions of pages of Epstein documents by the US government.

An image that remains

The photo dominated front pages worldwide. It was accompanied by headlines such as "decline".

For Phil Noble, it was "just another old-school news day". But the picture tells more: it shows the moment when a royal is no longer perceived as a prince, but as a defendant.