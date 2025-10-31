Front line in Pokrovsk on October 30, according to the Institute for the Study of War. ISW

After many months of fighting, Russian soldiers advance to the center of Pokrovsk. Even the Ukrainian side is criticizing the fact that Kiev's army is now threatened with encirclement to the east of the city. So far, Moscow in particular has paid a heavy price in this battle. Will that change?

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Russian army has been besieging Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region for over 15 months. Now Moscow's soldiers have entered the city.

Various maps show: An encirclement is looming near Myrnohhad to the east of Pokrovsk. Three Ukrainian brigades are at risk.

Kiev plays down the danger and sends in special forces.

The Russian army has been struggling with Pokrovsk since mid-July 2024: before the war, the city in the Donetsk region had a population of 60,000. At the beginning of this year, it is said to have had 7,000.

15 months later, the battle for Pokrovsk appears to be entering its decisive phase: Moscow's men have moved ever closer to their objective from the south. On October 28, the BBC reported that the attackers had been able to establish themselves in the city and outnumbered the defenders eight to one.

The pro-Ukrainian DeepStateMap also shows the Kremlin's progress. Here is a comparison between October 20 and October 30:

The situation in Pokrovsk on October 20. DeepStateMap

The situation in Pokrovsk on October 30 DeepStateMap

The problem for the Ukrainian armed forces: now that the Russians have advanced in the south of Pokrovsk (1) and consolidated their position in the north-east of the city (2), the defenders in the east of Pokrovsk are threatened with encirclement. Ukrainian entrepreneur and YouTuber Serhii Sternenko also criticized this on X.

Авдіївка, Вугледар, Суджа. І не тільки.

В кожному з цих випадків ворог обрізав нашу логістику, а підрозділи опинялися у вогневому мішку.

Кожного разу наші відходили у останній момент із великими втратами, кидаючи майно та техніку.

Не всі могли вийти.

Деякі назавжди лишалися… pic.twitter.com/QcS7fQIHTJ — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) October 30, 2025

It's like your battles for Avdiivka, Vuhledar or Sudzha, Sternenko complains: "In each of these cases, the enemy cut off our logistics and the units were caught in the crossfire. Each time, our troops retreated at the last moment with heavy losses, leaving property and equipment behind. Not everyone was able to escape. Some stayed in their positions forever."

House-to-house fighting

It is too late for an orderly retreat, according to "Euromaidan Press" from Kiev: the 25th Air Assault Brigade, the 38th Marine Brigade and the 155th Mechanized Brigade are threatened with being trapped in the area east of Pokrovsk near the small town of Myrnohrad. The question remains: how was the Russian army last able to advance so far?

US veteran Chuck Pfarrer describes the front in Pokrovsk on X on October 30 as follows. X/@chuckpfarrer

"Euromaidan Press" quotes sources who attest that the defenders are severely understaffed. Furthermore, the Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk were unable to make the most of their superiority because the Russians had more places to hide. This would have allowed the shock troops to gather there.

Other factors that favored the Russian approach: Firstly, artillery support and in particular the TOS-1A thermobaric artillery, which is particularly effective in more urban environments because it takes the air out of the defenders - even if they are crouching in a cellar.

Footage from earlier in the Ukraine war of a Russian TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS firing at targets at close range. pic.twitter.com/p6Bzbk5yS5 — Unreal Combat (@UnrealCombat) October 12, 2025

The disadvantage is that the TOS-1A only has a short range, which is why it has to be brought close to the front line and quickly becomes easy prey for Ukrainian drone pilots. Furthermore, the weather can also favor Russian attacks if it is raining or foggy, for example, which reduces the effectiveness of the Ukrainian drones.

On October 27, the enemy launched another mechanized assault near Dobropillia (Ocheretyne sector), attempting to seize the settlements of Shakhove and Volodymyrivka. pic.twitter.com/FW9iVQtLAr — First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine (@azov_media) October 27, 2025

"The situation is difficult," admits the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces with regard to Pokrovsk, "but the claims of Russian propaganda about the alleged 'blockade' of the Ukrainian armed forces in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk are untrue."

Kiev sends special forces to Pokrovsk

According to Oleksandr Syrskyj, the Russians are avoiding confrontations: "The enemy infantry is concentrating within the built-up urban area, avoiding direct clashes and shifting their positions so that the main task is to localize and destroy them."

Some of the recent geolocated footage of Russian soldiers in different parts of Pokrovsk. https://t.co/r4QlM3DyTE https://t.co/BDq84Cev5b pic.twitter.com/I35sIQ8NTW — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 30, 2025

Reporting from Ukraine also contradicts Moscow's successful report that Myrnohrad is already surrounded. On the one hand, the troops there could also be supplied with drones. On the other hand, counterattacks are being carried out and Kiev is said to have sent reinforcements.

The connecting roads to Myrnohrad (yellow dashed line). YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

According to the report, the SSO special forces were sent to Pokrovsk, which are subordinate to the Ukrainian military intelligence service. They would hunt down the Russians who had made it into the city.

3 cases that show how tough the war is

If you just show maps, the war seems sterile. Here are three cases that show fates on the ground - without showing any bodies. In this first clip, Ukrainian soldiers from the 63rd Brigade take a Russian prisoner.

Footage from the action camera of soldiers from the 63rd Brigade — drone operators who were simply trying to make their position safe. t.me/c/1605512487...



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 30. Oktober 2025 um 15:59

In this second clip, Ukrainian soldiers from the 25th Airborne Brigade evacuate comrades - the whole team gets into quite a bit of trouble. The danger of drones lurks everywhere.

The soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade evacuated their comrade from a position that had been hit by a Russian guided aerial bomb. t.me/c/1617325371...



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 29. Oktober 2025 um 16:48

The third case is about the Russian soldier Alexander, who has been taken prisoner of war. He belongs to the indigenous Keten people who live in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk. In 2021, there were still 1088 Kets. The fact that one of them ended up in Ukrainian captivity is remarkable.

Ukrainian forces capture member of one of Russia’s rarest Indigenous peoples



Ukrainian troops have shown a captured Russian soldier named Alexander — a member of the Ket people, one of Siberia’s rarest Indigenous groups.



According to the latest census, fewer than 1,200 Kets… pic.twitter.com/XKRGeN1Esz — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 31, 2025

Alexander says he was tricked by the black widow scam: When he was drunk, he says, several men set upon him, first forcing him to marry and then dragging him to a recruitment office. If he had fallen, his "wife" and the gang would have collected the state bonus for his death.