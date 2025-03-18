  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

#02: Trump - that's not neutral How the US Democrats are embarrassing themselves as the opposition

Philipp Dahm

18.3.2025

Donald Trump has stirred up a lot of dust in the first two months of his new term of office. But what is the opposition actually doing? The Democrats should be countering, but that's not working at all.

18.03.2025, 04:30

This is our new format

  • With "Trump - that's not neutral", we try to put the geopolitical turning point into words, understand it, shed light on it and classify it.
  • In the second part, we look at how the opposition is reacting to Donald Trump.
  • The Democrats are singing and dancing against Trump. Signs are also important to them.
  • The opposition's leadership is reflected in the latest polls.
Show more

Trump - that's not neutral

#01: Trump - that's not neutral. How to deal with Trump without getting one over on him

#01: Trump - that's not neutralHow to deal with Trump without getting one over on him

More on US politics

USA under Donald Trump. Trump wants to sell rich migrants

USA under Donald TrumpTrump wants to sell rich migrants "gold cards" for the USA +++ Musk will attend Trump's cabinet meeting