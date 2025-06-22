The USA destroyed central Iranian nuclear facilities with precision and unprecedented firepower - the GBU-57 bunker buster bomb was used for the first time.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Under President Trump, the USA carried out massive air and missile attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities on Sunday night.

These included the first use of the bunker-busting GBU-57.

Six B-2 stealth bombers and submarines with around 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles were deployed.

The attacks mark an escalation of the conflict and show Washington's willingness to use unprecedented military force to influence the geopolitical order in the Middle East. Show more

The escalation spiral in the Middle East continues - and Donald Trump is now intervening directly. On Sunday night, the USA ordered the most massive attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities to date. The targets of the operation: the Fordo, Natan and Isfahan nuclear centers - the heart of Iran's nuclear program.

On the Truth Social platform, Trump personally announced that the Fordo uranium enrichment facility had been attacked with a "full load of bombs". And with a weapon that has so far only been used in the arsenal, but never in an emergency: the GBU-57. This "bunker buster bomb", weighing over 13 tons, penetrates up to 60 meters of concrete and detonates deep underground - ideal for the hidden Fordo, which is located in a mountain massif.

Almost invisible to radar

According to Trump, the facilities were "completely destroyed" - an unprecedented show of force. Support came from the air: B-2 stealth bombers dropped a total of six GBU-57 bombs on Fordo. These bombers are considered almost invisible to radar and can reach any target on the globe.

Submarines were in action

But that was not all: the USA also struck from underwater. According to media reports, around 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from US submarines at Natan and Isfahan. Precise, destructive and technically sophisticated, the missiles hit their targets - the strategically most important points of the Iranian nuclear program.

Natan, located around 250 kilometers south of Tehran, had previously been attacked by Israel. The facility contains more than 10,000 centrifuges and is considered the "heart" of Iran's uranium enrichment program. Isfahan, where the yellow uranium oxide is prepared for further processing, was also hit hard - four buildings were already on fire as a result of Israeli attacks.

The message from the USA is clear

The message from Washington is clear: the USA is ready to take military action - and it has the means to destroy even deeply buried nuclear facilities with surgical precision.

But what does this unprecedented strike mean for the Middle East - and for the fragile world order? One thing is certain: the situation remains highly dangerous.