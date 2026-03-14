The Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, sits between President John F. Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson in April 1962 as they observe naval landing maneuvers at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina through binoculars. Image: Keystone

How does admiration turn into enmity? For decades, the USA was seen as a role model for progress and modernity in Iran. Today, it stands for interference and power politics. The turning point began in 1953 with a coup.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The relationship between Iran and the USA developed from a beacon of hope to an enemy in just a few decades.

With the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry by Prime Minister Mossadegh in 1951, a national conflict quickly turned into a geopolitical power struggle with Great Britain and the USA.

The 1953 coup, supported by the CIA and British intelligence, overthrew Mossadegh and brought the Shah back to power - a trauma that still shapes the mistrust of many Iranians towards the USA today.

After decades of authoritarian Shah rule and close American support, the pent-up anger was unleashed in 1979 with the occupation of the US embassy in Tehran. Show more

In November 1979, revolutionary students stormed the American embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran. 52 diplomats were taken hostage. For 444 days.

It was a shock to the world - and the final break between Iran and the United States. But for Iranians, this story begins long before 1979, when the USA was still seen as a beacon of hope in Iran.

And it leads to a question that is at the heart of this story: How did the United States of America go from being a model state to an object of hatred?

Iran as a pawn of empires

To understand this change, you have to go back a long way. Before Washington became a political player in Iran, the Middle Eastern country was already under the strong influence of foreign powers.

In the 19th century, Persia - as Iran was still called at the time - was caught in the geopolitical vice of two empires. In the "Great Game", the British Empire and Tsarist Russia wrestled for influence and trade routes.

At the beginning of the 20th century, the United States initially appeared to the Persians as a counter-model to the colonial ambitions of Russia and Great Britain. Unlike the European empires, they had no colonies.

When the Iranian parliament brought the American financial expert Morgan Shuster into the country in 1911 to reform the state finances, this image was confirmed. Shuster openly opposed pressure from Russia and Great Britain, who wanted to secure their privileges in Iran. Although his mission failed, he became a popular hero in Tehran - and strengthened the impression that the USA could be a partner for an independent future.

This reputation remained intact until the 1940s.

US missionaries ran schools and hospitals, and advisors helped build state institutions. The Iranian public saw the USA as a benevolent, comparatively altruistic power.

This image will not last.

The rise of Mohammad Mossadegh

In the political conflicts of the post-war period, the relationship between Iran and the United States began to change fundamentally.

At the center of this development is a man who, for many Iranians, remains one of the most important figures in modern Iranian history.

His name is Mohammad Mossadegh.

The charismatic politician from an old Persian aristocratic family later became Iran's prime minister - and the symbolic figure of a potential democratic future for the country. With his rise to power, however, a conflict was brewing that would fundamentally redefine the relationship between Iran and the United States.

Mohammad Mossadegh spends his student years in Switzerland. He lived in Neuchâtel for four years and obtained his doctorate in law there in 1914. Like many young intellectuals of his generation, he was fascinated by the political ideas of Europe.

Around 1907: A rare photograph of the young Mohammad Mossadegh, here aged around 25, shortly before his student days in Paris and Neuchâtel. Wikipedia

The oil conflict that changes everything

At the end of the 1940s, the oil issue became the central political point of contention in Iran. The British Anglo-Iranian Oil Company controlled the entire Iranian oil industry, while the Iranian state only received around 20 percent of the profits.

One of the fiercest critics of this system is Mohammad Mossadegh, now a nationalist opposition politician and member of parliament in Tehran. He is not only concerned with higher state revenues, but also with Iran's economic and political sovereignty.

While Prime Minister Ali Razmara warns that Iran would face economic risks without the so-called Gass-Golshaiyan agreement and that the country is not technically capable of running its own oil industry, Mossadegh calls for a radical solution: complete nationalization.

An assassination attempt - and a historic decision

In March 1951, the conflict reaches its dramatic climax. Mohammad Mossadegh publicly declares:

"We consider a government illegitimate that engages in such slave-like humiliation. There is no way around the nationalization of oil."

On the same day, Prime Minister Ali Razmara is shot dead by an Islamist assassin.

A few days later, parliament decides to nationalize the Iranian oil industry.

A historic moment for Iranians - an act of national self-determination. For the UK, a geopolitical shock.

The West strikes back

Shortly afterwards, Mossadegh becomes prime minister. It is now his task to push through the nationalization against London's resistance. Great Britain reacts with fierce resistance. British warships blockade the Persian Gulf, Iranian oil is boycotted internationally.

September 1951: Cheering supporters carry Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh on their shoulders across Majlis Square in front of the parliament building in Tehran. He has just reiterated his call for the nationalization of the oil industry. AP

With serious consequences for Iran: As a large part of the state's income comes from the oil business, the economy is rapidly falling into a serious crisis.

The political situation in Iran becomes increasingly unstable.

The turning point in Washington

In the USA, Prime Minister Mossadegh is not initially seen as an opponent. In the early 1950s, President Harry Truman 's administration even tried to mediate in the oil conflict between London and Tehran.

But with the Cold War, the strategic perspective of the USA began to change. There was growing concern in Washington that Iran could become politically destabilized - and fall under the influence of the Soviet Union.

While the economic crisis weakens Mossadegh's government, the communist Tudeh Party in particular increasingly supports his course. At the same time, many former allies turn away from him - conservative elites, parts of the clergy and bourgeois parties.

When Dwight D. Eisenhower became president in 1953, American politics shifted for good. In the logic of the Cold War, Mossadegh increasingly appeared to Washington as a risk to the stability of the region.

For the Western powers, this brings another option into view: a change of political power in Tehran.

Tehran on the brink of political collapse

In order to remain capable of acting, Mossadegh has far-reaching powers delegated to him by parliament. However, the conflict with his opponents continued to intensify.

Finally, in the summer of 1953, he decided to take a drastic step: a referendum on the dissolution of the Iranian parliament, which was increasingly blocking his policies. Mossadegh wanted to force new elections and give himself more room for maneuver in the conflict with Great Britain.

In 1953, Iranians take to the streets in support of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh. Despite widespread support, covert British-American operations and an anti-communist campaign lead to his overthrow. Image: Imago

The dissolution creates a political power vacuum. It is precisely this vacuum that becomes decisive shortly afterwards.

The idea of overthrowing Mohammed Mossadegh matures in Washington and London.

The Shah becomes the key figure

Until the summer of 1953, the Shah was on the fringes of the political power struggle. Although Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was head of state, he was politically reserved.

Nevertheless, he became a key figure for Mossadegh's opponents abroad.

According to the Iranian constitution, only the Shah can dismiss a prime minister and appoint a new one. With his signature, a change of government could be presented as a formal act of state. Without it, the overthrow of Mossadegh would look like an open coup d'état.

This is precisely where the planning in Washington and London comes in.

American and British secret services support the Shah. Two decrees were issued to dismiss Mossadegh and appoint the pro-Western General Fazlollah Zahedi as Prime Minister.

But the Shah hesitates. The Americans and British are increasingly worried that their plan could fail.

The plan enters the decisive phase

On the night of August 15-16, 1953, army units attempted to arrest Mohammed Mossadegh and deliver a royal decree for his removal. But the Prime Minister is warned: the plan is discovered and several officers are arrested.

The Shah flees to Rome via Baghdad.

August 18, 1953: A paparazzo photographs the Shah of Persia buying a tennis racket in Rome during his escape. Just four days later, he returns to Tehran as the new ruler. Picture: Imago

For a moment, Mossadegh seems to have won the power struggle.

But just three days later, the tide turns.

The decision - real or orchestrated?

On August 19, 1953, the situation in Tehran escalates: large crowds gather on the streets. Demonstrators march through the city, attacking editorial offices and government buildings. Violence breaks out.

Over the course of the day, parts of the military turn against Mossadegh. Tanks occupy strategic points in the city.

In the evening, Mossadegh's government is overthrown. Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi returns to Tehran by return of post and takes power in Iran.

A new political phase begins - under the rule of the monarch.

The moment that destroys trust

The 1953 coup marked a historic turning point: for many Iranians, this was the beginning of a deep mistrust of the United States.

Rumors about the involvement of foreign intelligence services were already circulating in Tehran at the time. Observers reported organized demonstrations, leaflets and paid thugs mobilizing against Mossadegh.

This could not be proven at first.

In 2000, an internal CIA report on the coup was leaked. The intelligence officer Donald Wilber had already written it in 1954 - shortly after the operation. It states:

"The military coup that overthrew Mossadegh and his government was carried out under the direction of the CIA."

This finally confirmed what many people in Iran had already suspected in 1953. For many Iranians, this is the moment when the image of the United States fundamentally changed - from an admired model state to a power that is prepared to intervene directly in the country's politics.

The Iranian-American historian Ervand Abrahamian calls the overthrow one of the most momentous US interventions in the Middle East: it overthrew a democratically elected government and permanently damaged Iranians' trust in the USA.

The Shah as America's partner

The return of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi marks the beginning of a new phase in relations between Iran and the United States.

The monarch becomes one of Washington's most important allies in the Middle East. From then on, Iran becomes more than just an oil-rich country for the USA: a strategic outpost on the southern flank of the Soviet Union - and a central pillar of American influence policy in the region.

1971: Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi with Empress Farah Diba and Crown Prince Reza in full regalia in front of the throne. imago images/United Archives International

The Shah's rule is closely linked to the support of the United States. American aid stabilizes the regime politically, economically and militarily. The CIA helps to set up the SAVAK secret service, which persecutes members of the opposition and secures the monarch's power.

Iran also remains closely tied to the West economically. After the fall of Mossadegh, an international consortium led by American and British oil companies took control of the Iranian oil industry. Although the Iranian state receives a larger share of the revenues in future, strategic control remains largely in Western hands.

In the Cold War, the Shah is soon seen as a reliable partner in Washington. As a kind of "gendarme in the Gulf", he was to ensure stability and push back Soviet influence.

This role is particularly evident in military cooperation. In the 1970s, Iran bought American weapons on a gigantic scale: Fighter jets, tanks, missiles and state-of-the-art radar systems. A report by the US Congress states that American arms exports to Iran amounted to more than 7.5 billion US dollars by 1974 - an enormous sum by the standards of the time.

For Washington, this armament was part of its strategy to contain the Soviet Union. For the Shah, it was an expression of his ambition to turn Iran into a major regional power.

Iran's growing anger

At the same time, the monarch attempted to modernize his country. In 1963, he launched the so-called "White Revolution " - a reform programme with land reforms, literacy campaigns and the introduction of women's suffrage.

The Shah is celebrated internationally for this. At home, however, resentment grows.

While billions are being poured into weapons, prestige projects and rapid modernization, many Iranians are experiencing an increasingly authoritarian regime. Opposition is persecuted by the SAVAK secret service and political criticism is barely tolerated.

The distance between the ruler and the population was particularly evident in 1971, when the Shah had a gigantic tent city erected near Persepolis to celebrate the 2500th anniversary of the Persian monarchy: State guests from all over the world, top Parisian chefs and pompous military parades celebrate Persia's glorious past.

October 13, 1971: At the celebrations for the 2500th anniversary of the Persian Empire, the Iranian army parades in historical warrior garb in front of state guests from all over the world. Historians estimate the cost of the spectacle at more than 100 million US dollars. KEYSTONE

Internationally admired, the spectacle becomes a symbol of an aloof monarchy for many in Iran.

The celebration did not trigger the revolution - but it reinforced a feeling that would grow in the years that followed: that a regime was celebrating its own power while the distance to the population grew ever greater.

When economic problems, political repression and social tensions came together at the end of the 1970s, this resentment erupted.

The protest against the Shah turned into a revolution.

And for many Iranians, the anger was not only directed against the monarch - but also against the power that had supported him for decades: the United States.

The break with America

As mentioned at the beginning, this anger reached a dramatic climax in November 1979 when revolutionary students stormed the US embassy in Tehran and took American diplomats hostage.

For large sections of the Iranian public, the embassy was more than just a diplomatic building - it became a symbol of foreign interference, from the overthrow of Mossadegh to support for the Shah.

The 1979 revolution not only ended the rule of the monarch. The relationship between Iran and the United States is also fundamentally redefined.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, a Shiite cleric who had already been one of the monarch's harshest critics in the 1960s, took the helm. Because of his oppositional sermons, he was forced into exile - first to Iraq and later to France.

In Washington, the government of President Jimmy Carter underestimated the dynamics of events. As late as 1978, the CIA came to the conclusion that Iran was not in a revolutionary situation. When the monarchy collapsed a few months later, the American government was caught unprepared.

From his exile, Khomeini became a symbolic figure of the opposition. When he returns to Iran in February 1979, he is greeted by millions of people.

February 1979, Paris: Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after 15 years in exile, shortly before his return to Iran and the takeover of the Islamic Revolution. In the same year, Time magazine names him "Man of the Year". imago/ZUMA/Keystone

Khomeini gave the revolution a clear interpretation: the overthrow of the monarch was not only a victory over a dictatorship, but also over a system of foreign influence that had existed since the overthrow of Mossadegh in 1953.

Many Iranians therefore see the revolution as a late response to the 1953 coup.

The German Middle East expert Peter Scholl-Latour, who experienced the 1979 revolution on the ground and met Khomeini, later described the fall of Mossadegh as a key moment in Iranian contemporary history.

Between enemy image and fascination

In the decades that followed, the conflict became part of the political identity of the Islamic Republic.

"Death to America" is one of the ritualized slogans at state rallies. At the same time, opposition to the West also shaped the country's foreign policy - from the nuclear conflict to proxy wars in the Middle East.

However, the image of the United States in Iran is more complex than the slogans suggest. Many make a distinction between American politics and American society.

Culture, technology and universities from the USA continue to exert a great attraction - especially for younger generations.

2026: The conflict escalates again

The conflict reaches a new dimension with the escalation at the end of February 2026. The decades-long shadow war between the two sides comes to light.

For many Iranians, this development seems like a confirmation of the historical experience that has characterized their relationship with the West since 1953: That foreign powers are trying to decide the future of their country. Others, however, see the intervention as a potential opportunity: they hope that external pressure could decisively weaken the regime - a hope that can be heard both in Iran itself and in parts of the diaspora.

At the same time, the crisis shows how open and unclear the country's political future is.

On March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader. The 56-year-old is likely to continue his father's hard line. US President Donald Trump has already made it clear that he does not recognize the new ruler.

A political successor who would be acceptable to the West is not in sight. Some exile groups are pinning their hopes on the son of the last Shah - but his influence in Iran itself remains limited.

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