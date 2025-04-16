The member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) have approved an agreement to better prepare for future pandemics and health crises. An overview.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you After tough negotiations, the WHO has agreed on a plan of action to prepare for future pandemics.

Among other things, production capacities are to be expanded locally, vaccination campaigns extended and a global network for the transportation and distribution of medical products established.

The agreement is to be signed in May at the WHO Annual Meeting. Show more

The agreement aims to "prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics". The rights of the member states are to be respected in all areas. Guided by the principles of justice, solidarity and transparency, the text calls for health policy decisions to be made based on the "best available scientific evidence".

The key points of the agreement, which is to be signed in May at the WHO Annual Meeting:

Prevention and control

The agreement calls on all WHO member states to strengthen their pandemic prevention and control capacities. This includes systematically monitoring infectious diseases and their re-emergence, strengthening measures for the early detection and containment of diseases, expanding vaccination campaigns and strictly controlling biological risks from laboratories. Particular attention should be paid to possible transmission routes of diseases between animals and humans.

Local and sustainable production

A fairer geographical distribution of medical products is another concern of the agreement. The global production of pandemic-related healthcare products is therefore to be increased overall and made more local. By expanding global production capacities, for example for vaccines, medicines and tests, the gap between supply and demand could be closed in the event of a pandemic-related emergency.

Technology transfer

Until shortly before the negotiations were concluded, there was major disagreement over a passage in the agreement concerning the transfer of technology for pandemic-related healthcare products to developing countries. Some countries - especially producers of these products - initially rejected any obligation to transfer knowledge and technologies. However, the differences were overcome by adding that any technology transfer must be "mutually agreed". The transfer should mainly take place in WHO centers.

Sharing data on pathogens

At the heart of the agreement is a new mechanism to enable the rapid transfer of data on pathogens to pharmaceutical companies in combination with benefit-sharing (PABS).

The new mechanism should enable the pharmaceutical industry to start developing vaccines and medicines as quickly as possible in the event of future health crises. In return, the participating pharmaceutical companies must provide the WHO with a percentage of their pandemic-relevant healthcare products, known as benefit sharing.

Supply chains and logistics

The agreement also provides for a new global network for the transportation and distribution of medical products to enable more equitable access in humanitarian crisis situations. According to the agreement, this network of supply chains and logistics (GSCL) will be established and coordinated by the WHO in partnership with relevant stakeholders.