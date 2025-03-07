In the first part of the series "Trump - that's not neutral", we learn from the mistakes made by Volodymyr Selenskyj and Justin Trudeau in dealing with the US President. Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer show how it's done. And Gregor Gysi also has something to say.
This is our new format
- With "Trump - that's not neutral", we try to put the geopolitical turning point into words, to understand, illuminate and classify it.
- In the first part, we look at the best way to deal with Donald Trump.
- Volodymyr Selenskyj and Justin Trudeau are the negative examples.
- Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer know how to butter up the 78-year-old.
- Gregor Gysi wants to have experience with people like Trump: The German points out a third way.