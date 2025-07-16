Critics accuse US President Donald Trump of exerting too little pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin. (archive image) Bild: Brandon/Bednyakov/AP/dpa

Donald Trump has given Russia 50 days to accept a peace agreement with Ukraine. Otherwise there is a threat of tariffs against partner states. The Kremlin will probably use the window of opportunity for further conquests.

US President Donald Trump has given the Kremlin an ultimatum: A peace agreement with Ukraine is to be reached within 50 days.

Otherwise, Trump is threatening Vladimir Putin with drastic tariffs against Moscow's key trading partners.

Experts believe that the ultimatum will buy Putin time to realize his military goals in Ukraine.

Strategically important areas could be conquered within this time and further wear down the morale of the Ukrainian troops. Show more

US President Donald Trump has given Russia a 50-day ultimatum to make further ground gains in Ukraine this summer. Although no major military successes are expected, some strategic successes by Moscow could put a strain on the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian troops.

On Monday, Trump demanded that Russia accept a peace agreement within 50 days. Otherwise, he would impose tough tariffs on Moscow's trading partners. Observers believe it is very unlikely that Trump will be able to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down.

Putin wants to achieve the withdrawal of Ukraine

Putin's war aims are clear: he wants Ukrainian troops to withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Moscow. He also wants the government in Kiev to give up its aspirations of NATO membership and accept strict restrictions on its armed forces.

Russia shows no concern over Trump’s ultimatum, The New York Times reports.



The outlet notes that officials and commentators show no signs that Moscow is planning to change course under the new pressure. Russia is sticking to its long-held position that it can withstand any… pic.twitter.com/UqT2Nylt0m — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 16, 2025

Putin will not achieve these goals in the near future either, but after Trump's ultimatum he can continue to try to improve his negotiating position by conquering strategically important locations.

Since the spring, Russian troops have conquered more territory in eastern Ukraine than at any time since the first phase of the war in 2022. They are closing in on Ukrainian defensive bastions such as Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region and are methodically capturing villages near both cities. Their aim is to cut off important supply routes and encircle the defenders. It is a tough and protracted undertaking that has been going on for months.

Further advances could dampen Ukrainian war morale

However, the capture of these strongholds would allow Russia to advance further towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk and thus create the conditions for the capture of the entire Donetsk region. The next target would then probably be the Dnipropetrovsk region further west.

The regional capital Dnipro, an important industrial center with almost one million inhabitants, is located around 150 kilometers west of the Russian positions. If Russia were to actually succeed in taking the fighting as far as Dnipropetrovsk, this would be a huge blow to Ukrainian morale and a major bargaining chip for the Kremlin.

In neighboring Luhansk, Ukrainian troops only control a small strip of land, but Moscow does not seem to give priority to taking this region. The two other regions annexed by Moscow, Kherson and Zaporizhia, which were never fully taken, are unlikely to fall completely under Russian control in the near future.

Limits of Russian military power

At the beginning of the war, Russia overran Kherson, but was pushed back from large parts of the region by Ukrainian forces in November 2022 and withdrew to the eastern bank of the Dnipro. A renewed attempt to cross the waterway and conquer the rest of the region would pose major challenges, and it is questionable whether Moscow would even be able to do so.

After recapturing the Russian region of Kursk from the Ukrainians who had advanced there, Moscow also captured several villages in the neighboring eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy.

Putin recently described the offensive in the Sumy region as part of efforts to create a "buffer zone" to protect Russian territory from Ukrainian attacks. According to the Ukrainians, this Russian offensive has been halted and the Ukrainians are tying up to 10,000 Russian soldiers there who cannot be deployed elsewhere.

The regional capital Sumy with its 268,000 inhabitants is located around 30 kilometers from the border. According to Putin, he has no plans to conquer the city, at least for the time being, but has not ruled it out. However, military experts assume that the Russian armed forces there are not strong enough to take the city anyway.

Ukraine continues to put up fierce resistance

Russian forces have also launched an offensive in the neighboring region of Kharkiv, but have made no real progress in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July 2018. The US President made no secret of his respect for the Kremlin leader during his first term in office.

According to some commentators, Russia could hope to use its gains in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions as bargaining chips and exchange them for parts of the Donetsk region under Ukrainian control. "A scenario of exchanging territories as part of the talks is quite realistic," commented Mikhail Karjagin, a pro-Kremlin political expert.

Unrelenting pressure on many areas of the front, more and more airstrikes on important infrastructure, the widespread use of drones: Russia is relying on attrition to bring Ukraine to its knees in the long term.

For their part, the exhausted and outnumbered Ukrainian soldiers are relying on drones to slow down Moscow's slow offensive. A decisive turnaround in one direction or the other can hardly be expected under these circumstances. Commentators on both sides agree on this.

Putin's goal is "the enemy army as such"

"The Russian army's goal is to exhaust the enemy to such an extent that it is no longer able to hold its defensive positions," writes Moscow-based military analyst Sergei Poletaev. Several successes could then add up and help determine the outcome of the war, he suspects. "It is not so important where and at what speed you advance: the goal is not the capture of this or that line, the goal is the enemy army as such."

The Ukrainian troops at the front are suffering from the delays and uncertainty in US weapons deliveries. Ammunition is being rationed and operations have to be restricted, as Ukrainian soldiers told the AP news agency.

Experts agree that faster weapons deliveries are needed if Ukraine is to stop the Russian attacks. "The pace of the Russian advance is accelerating, and Russia's summer offensive is likely to put the Ukrainian armed forces under intense pressure," comments Jack Watling from the Royal United Services Institute in London.

This is why drones and artillery systems are needed, which NATO allies in Europe can also supply in the short term, as well as Patriot air defense systems, which are transported from the USA to Ukraine via Europe, says Watling.