US President Donald Trump has once again distanced himself from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and given reasons for breaking off their friendship. Meanwhile, a report in the "Wall Street Journal" is causing a stir.

Epstein had done "something inappropriate" - namely poaching Trump's employees.

Trump went on to say that he "never had the privilege" of flying to Epstein's island. Show more

US President Donald Trump has declared his former friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison, to be long over.

At a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, the US President said that he had excluded Epstein from his private club in Florida before his death after he had repeatedly poached employees who had previously worked for Trump.

The president left open the areas in which his employees worked. "I kicked him out and that was it. I'm glad I did that, if you want to know the truth," Trump said.

The fact that his friendship with Epstein was "ancient history" was easy to explain - but he didn't want to waste time on that, Trump continued. Finally, Trump told reporters that he had stopped talking to Epstein after he had done "something inappropriate".

Justice Department confirms suicide

The White House initially declined to comment further on the matter. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung had previously commented on the break in friendship: Epstein had been "a creep", which is why the President had kicked him out of the club.

According to the authorities, Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in a prison cell in New York in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Even before Trump returned to office, he and some of his closest allies had expressed doubts about the official version and fueled conspiracy theories about Epstein's death. However, the Department of Justice has now reconfirmed that it was a suicide and announced that it will not release any further documents on the case.

Trump: "I am not a sketch artist"

Trump had promised several times during the election campaign to disclose the Epstein files and is now under massive pressure. Vice President JD Vance emphasized again on Monday that the president is seeking "full disclosure" in the matter - but "some of it takes time", said Vance.

Trump also denied on Monday that he had contributed to a collection of letters and drawings for Epstein's 50th birthday, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper wrote that the letter, which presumably came from Trump, contained a drawing of a woman's body.

"I'm not a sketch artist," Trump said. "I don't draw women, I can tell you that." He also turned down Epstein's invitations to his private island: "In one of my best moments, I declined," Trump said.