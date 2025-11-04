Jon Stewart's face shows just how much fun the US government is having with the shutdown. YouTube/The Daily Show

On the one hand, the shutdown is causing major problems for the poorest. At the same time, the US President is celebrating a luxurious Great Gatsby party at state expense and presenting new marble in the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. Something is going wrong in the USA, says Jon Stewart.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Daily Show" has been extended until 2026.

Jon Stewart devotes the latest edition of the late-night show to "Shutdown Showdown 2025".

The show highlights Donald Trump's Great Gatsby party at his luxury club Mar-a-Lago and shows the US President showing off the newly renovated marble bathroom in the White House.

At the same time, the right-wing shows little compassion for the poor who no longer receive food aid and suddenly invokes respect for the rules and the courts. Show more

First of all, Jon Stewart has good news for fans of the "Daily Show": media giant Paramount has extended its contract with the late-night legend. So unlike Stephen Colbert, Stewart will be allowed to do shenanigans on TV during next fall's midterm elections. "It will be our 30th year," he says, looking ahead to the show.

Jon Stewart was and is the second host of the "Daily Show" and was at the helm from 1999 to 2015, before returning in 2024 and entertaining audiences on Mondays ever since. On the evening of November 3, there can only be one topic for his monologue: the "Shutdown Showdown 2024".

The "big-hearted president" with the "diarrhea airplane"

The 62-year-old knows that the federal government is no longer working. Premiums for health insurance would rise and millions would lose access to food aid - SNAP benefits. "It breaks your heart as much as it makes you angry," says Stewart, "but there's one American who's been hit harder than anyone else."

Appearance of Mike Johnson in the intro from minute 3:06: "The president desperately wants food aid to go to the American people who desperately need it." And: "He's a big-hearted president."

The reaction:

Without words. YouTube/The Daily Show

Big-hearted? Stewart recalls Trump's AI video in which he drops diarrhea on No Kings protesters as a crowned pilot: "Maybe he's doing it out of love. I don't know. It feels kind of despicable," says the presenter. But perhaps there are other things the president is doing for his people.

"Just Hollywood Babylon sh*****"

What was Trump doing that very evening when food aid for the poorest ran out? Is the image of the caring father of the country confirmed, Stewart asks heretically, because it's clear what's coming next: pictures of a glamorous Halloween party at Trump's luxury club Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

"How uncomfortable are the seats at Mar-a-Lago?" asks Stewart. YouTube/The Daily Show

"He's not working for the American people, that was just Hollywood Babylon sh*****," Stewart scolds, saying:

«[This] once and for all shows that Trump doesn't give a f*** about even looking like he gives a f***.»

Trump's "Great Gatsby" party is an "ode to decadence and hedonism", the late-night host gets upset: That would have been too much even for Jeffrey Epstein. "There were dancers, costumes, champagne - a wonderful party where the theme was obviously gross income inequality."

What Stewart doesn't tell you: Trump's party at his own club cost a whopping 3.4 million dollars. And taxpayers are footing the bill. YouTube/The Daily Show

A sign at the party reads, "A little party never killed anyone." "Have you even read 'The Great Gatsby'?" exclaims Stewart. "Spoiler alert: The party killed someone. Two people, in fact. 'The Great Gatsby' is a cautionary tale. And it's the theme of your party? What?"

Great Gatsby party olé: "If they don't have bread, let them eat cake!" Incidentally, this sentence is put into Marie Antoinette's mouth, although the French noblewoman didn't actually say it. Marie Antoinette's physique is actually an issue elsewhere in the show. YouTube/The Daily Show

What Donald Trump's ballroom reminds Jon Stewart of

There is usually a consensus in times of need: "That you at least pretend to feel people's pain," the show's host expresses.

No more food aid, rising health insurance and tariffs that ruin small businesses, Stewart lists. "But it's all going to be okay because Donald Trump is building a ballroom that looks like the inside of Marie Antoinette's vagina. Yeah!" As the laughter from the studio audience dies down, he adds: "I don't actually know. That was crude... I just heard it."

[Cheering]: Stewart compares Trump's ballroom to the bowels of the Queen of France and Navarre. YouTube/The Daily Show

In the next clip, starting at minute 8:42, news outlets report that Trump made six posts and shared 25 pictures in one day showing the newly renovated Lincoln bathroom in the White House - including the view from the toilet.

"I'm no architect, but who makes windows that go up to the level of A******?" wonders Stewart. What are the tourists supposed to think? YouTube/The Daily Show

But aren't there actually ways and means for Trump to continue the food handouts after all? In the clip from minute 9:53, various Republicans say: unfortunately not. "The money to do it doesn't exist," says Mike Johnson. "President Trump can't do magic." A party colleague emphasizes that you have to stick to the "rules of the road".

Suddenly Washington values rules

"Did you just say you can't do it because of the rules of the road? When has this administration followed the rules?" laughs Stewart in disbelief. Why?

«You guys have been Grand Theft f****** Auto this entire presidency.»

Stewart jabs out, "Hey guys, we're just taking a break for a second - from the unauthorized bombing of boats in the Caribbean and the deportation of hairdressers to prisons in El Salvador. And don't overtake on the right."

Late Night USA - Understanding America blue News 50 states, 330 million people and even more opinions: How is one supposed to "understand America"? If you want to keep an overview without running aground, you need a beacon. The late-night stars offer one of the best navigational aids: They are the perfect pilots, relentlessly naming the shoals of the country and its people, and serve our author Philipp Dahm as a comic compass for the state of the American soul.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose department could make funds available for food aid, talks his way out of it on CNN, saying that Trump must first wait for the courts' verdict. "The courts? The traffic laws and the courts? Are you kidding me now?" the New Yorker gasps.

"Rainy days"

Toward the White House, he says, "You want to wait for the activist, lunatic leftist, Trump-hating, biased, highly partisan, deranged agitator judges to give you an okey-dokey? Is that what I'm hearing?"

Bessent again, in original voice: "Trump is very anxious to get it done, and it has to go through the courts." "Nonsense," counters Stewart. The judges ordered the government on October 31 to use existing emergency funds to continue the food aid. But Stewart finds the way the Republicans are talking about it "crazy".

Kevin Hassett shows why in the clip from minute 12:59: "We have a small pot of food stamps for rainy days in case of a disaster," the politician says. It covers half a month of food aid.

Kevin Hassett asks whether emergency funds should really be used for the current emergency. Jon Stewart can't believe it. YouTube/The Daily Show

"And they say: just release it," Hassett continues. "But if this rainy day pot is empty, what happens when we have a rainy day?" Stewart looks incredulous: "It doesn't literally have to be a rainy day," he says.

"Why do people who weigh 150 kilograms get food assistance?"

What's the maga community's problem with SNAP, which helps 42 million with nutrition - including 16 million children? The "Daily Show" plays a clip from the right-wing channel "Newsmax" starting at minute 14:12, which reports that SNAP vouchers are being used to buy caviar on Amazon.

It goes on to say about the pictures of black women that "many" SNAP recipients had "of course" threatened that they would now go stealing and would attack anyone who tried to stop them. Elsewhere, host Rob Schmitt says, "Why do people who weigh 150 kilograms get food assistance? Isn't there a weight limit for a free food program?"

This is how "Newsmax" portrays food assistance recipients. YouTube/The Daily Show

Schmitt claims that food vouchers are sold so that people can "do their nails, hair extensions or hair". "Subtle," Stewart comments on the racist connotations. "I don't even know who you're alluding to."

Meanwhile, Trump is spending tens of billions to prop up the Argentinian currency. "Argentina is fighting for its life, young lady," Trump says in the clip from minute 17:07. "They don't know anything about it. They're fighting for their lives. Do you understand what that means? They have no money, they have nothing, they're fighting so hard to survive."