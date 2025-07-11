Masked ICE riders at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on July 7. KEYSTONE

America will have to get used to images like those from Los Angeles: Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill turns ICE into the country's largest police agency, bigger than the FBI, targeting Democrat cities.

Philipp Dahm

"You better get used to us - this will soon be the new normal": Gregory Bovino from the US Border Patrol shouts this to Mayor Karen Bass after his people, together with agents from the police and customs authority ICE, have roughed up a children's camp in Los Angeles.

"This doesn't look like an American city," Mary Trump commented on the images from MacArthur Park. "This looks like Fallujah at the height of the Iraq war." The government is militarizing society, criticizes the niece of the US president. "Do we want to let that happen?"

This is footage from today in MacArthur Park.



Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through.



The SECOND I heard about this, I went to the park to speak to the person in charge to tell them it needed to end NOW.



Absolutely outrageous. pic.twitter.com/sxGzjGlYlr — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 7, 2025

And yet: America really must get used to such images. So far, Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has set a target of arresting 3,000 illegal immigrants every day. In Trump's first five months in office, the average was 650 arrests per day. ICE Director Tom Homan now says that this is not enough.

Tom Homan: “We have to arrest 7,000 every single day for the remainder of this administration just to catch the ones Biden released into the nation.”



pic.twitter.com/qWUuqFyVxv — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 7, 2025

"We have to arrest 7,000 people every day for the rest of this term just to catch the ones that [former President Joe] Biden let into the country," the 63-year-old told reporters outside the White House. Trump's so-called Big Beautiful Bill ( BBB) provides him with the means to do so.

Budget inflates authority

This package of measures, which has just been approved, also sets out the government's budget - and makes ICE the largest police agency in the country, which will have more agents than the CIA and the FBI. The budget will increase from 8.28 billion dollars in 2024 to around 75 billion dollars.

ICE thus has more funds at its disposal than the Ministry of Defense in Kiev had last year. It is more money than Israel and Turkey put into their military in 2024. And another comparison: the federal government spent a total of 84.3 billion francs last year.

If you add up all the sums that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is to receive according to the BBB, the figure rises to 165 billion dollars. In addition to ICE, the DHS also oversees the Border Patrol. 46.5 billion dollars are earmarked for the construction of a wall in the south alone.

Within months, ICE will have twice as many agents as the FBI and will have its own huge and growing prison system (which it operates independently) as its masked and un-uniformed officers continue to snatch people off of the streets and mete out violence.



[image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 8. Juli 2025 um 22:30

ICE personnel are to increase from 20,000 to 30,000 agents. The agency will thus overtake the CIA secret service, which is to employ a good 21,000 people. The FBI has 23,700 employees.

Expansion of deportation prisons

The largest item in the ICE budget is 45 billion dollars, which is earmarked for the expansion and maintenance of deportation prisons. By comparison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons had 8.3 billion francs at its disposal in 2024.

The accommodation of illegal immigrants is expensive: ICE estimates 236 dollars per day, but families or sick people naturally cost more. The number of people in deportation detention has risen from 38,525 in mid-June 2024 to 56,397 in mid-June 2025.

The expansion of capacity should enable up to 100,00 people to be taken into custody pending deportation.

Masked agents as a problem

"Masked ICE agents bring new levels of intimidation and confusion to raids", headlines the L.A. Times, giving Scott Shuchart, who worked for ICE until January, a chance to speak. Shuchart finds the fact that the agents do not identify themselves "very dangerous".

The reason: "If someone comes up to you wearing a mask and a T-shirt and no badge, why would you think they're exercising legitimate authority and not a violent criminal out to do you harm?"

ICE detains father in front of wife & 3 kids—they had the wrong man.



"They mistook him for another man. They were going to separate him from his family. The trauma is done."



Dozens of agents—in ski masks, hats, sunglasses & body armor—stalked the hallways after court hearings… pic.twitter.com/ScaoSjUqPg — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) July 2, 2025

In fact, there are several reports of people just posing as ICE agents. On the other hand, if you resist when real officers are on the mat, you can get into big trouble.

ICE impersonators are using fake uniforms to rape and assault women. Across the US, people posing as agents are targeting immigrants with violence, no ID, no oversight. New bills aim to stop it, but they need support. Know your rights. Stay safe. Speak up. pic.twitter.com/xVd0fNlhe8 — LULAC (@LULAC) June 28, 2025

"How do you know that you shouldn't resist to avoid arrest, or that you should resist to survive the encounter?" is how Shuchart sums up the problem.

Allowing ICE agents to hide their faces during arrests isn’t about safety–it’s about intimidation and avoiding oversight. @repespaillat.bsky.social and I introduced a bill to ban agents from wearing masks during these arrests. Dictatorships have masked, unidentified police, not democracies.



[image or embed] — Rep. Dan Goldman (@repdangoldman.bsky.social) 7. Juli 2025 um 21:09

The opposition complains that the masks and lack of identifying marks "is a clear attempt to increase fear and chaos - and avoid accountability for agents' actions," the Democrats wrote in an open letter calling for ICE agents to be made identifiable.

ICE focus on Democrat cities

In mid-June, Trump makes public the course he is setting for ICE: "ICE officials are hereby directed to do everything in their power to achieve the very important goal of the largest mass deportation program in history," the Republican writes on Truth Social.

To achieve the goal, the agency must focus on "America's largest cities": Los Angeles, Chicago and New York are where "millions upon millions of illegal aliens reside". These and other cities are "the core of the Democrats' center of power".

64-year-old Iranian woman Madonna “Donna” Kashanian was arrested by ICE while gardening in New Orleans. A longtime U.S. resident with no missed check-ins, her status was revoked without warning. Loved ones call her kind, hardworking, and devoted to her community. www.rawstory.com/trump-deport...



[image or embed] — Isabel Santos (@isabelsantos.bsky.social) 28. Juni 2025 um 10:23

The political opponent would use illegal immigrants to increase their electorate, cheat in elections and expand "the welfare state", writes the US president. "Once idyllic cities" have become "third-world dystopias".

ICE agents stopped a car as they searched for a fugitive. The fugitive wasn't in the car, but agents decided to smash the car window to grab the family's father solely because his wife said he had applied for asylum. They're now detaining him instead of the fugitive! pic.twitter.com/cabodfcVNL — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) April 18, 2025

However, Trump is taking a pragmatic approach to his campaign: Following intervention by his Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, the president has rowed back a little, according to the New York Times: Immigrants in fields or in service could be "very good long-term workers": "Changes will come," Trump informs.

What are they actually allowed to do?

ICE agents are allowed to enter public areas of businesses without having to ask permission: That could be a lobby, a reception desk or a parking lot. Then the question is whether there is a judicial search warrant: In this case, private areas must also be opened.

Private individuals do not have to open the door to ICE. It is advised to ask agents to slide any search warrants under the door to inspect them.

Agents from ICE and the Customs and Porder Patrol (CBP), also part of the Department of Homeland Security DHS, await the outcome of a hearing in immigration court on July 9. KEYSTONE

Companies are only required to let agents in and provide information about employees in response to court search warrants and subpoenas. If files or items are confiscated, ICE must provide proof of this.

In general, you should remain calm during an ICE appearance and not run away, because the officers may then pursue and arrest the persons concerned. If employees are in trouble with the authorities, they should not talk to the officers and ask for a lawyer.