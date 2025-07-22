Donald Trump goes on the offensive after an explosive report in the Jeffrey Epstein case. But the scandal surrounding the convicted sex offender is not yet over for the US president. What's really going on?

During the election campaign, Donald Trump promised to release all files on the death of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Then he didn't want to know anything more about it and alienated many supporters.

Of all things, an explosive report about the connection between Trump and Epstein has given the US President a breather.

But Donald Trump will not be getting rid of the Epstein case any time soon. Show more

Donald Trump has tangled with many in his career: the media, the judiciary, political opponents. But now he is coming up against a force that he himself created: his most loyal supporters. And now he can't get rid of them, the conspirators he called: The scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein touches the core of his "maga" movement.

His supporters revere Trump as a fighter for the little man against a corrupt elite that is exploiting the country. This narrative was so powerful that it brought Trump back into the White House. His fans believed everything their idol said and followed him almost unconditionally.

Why is the Epstein case special? The case links the most serious sex crimes with the highest circles of the American elite. Financier Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire many times over, is alleged to have lured underage girls - some as young as 14 - with money between 2002 and 2005 and sexually abused them in New York, Florida and on his private island, among other places. He was supported by his long-term partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted.

Epstein cultivated close contacts with celebrities: Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew - but Michael Jackson, Stephen Hawking and David Copperfield also appeared at at least one of his events, according to court documents. Videos also show Epstein and Trump partying.

However, the Epstein case has revealed worrying rifts between Trump and his entourage over the past week. The reason: in the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019, Trump had once promised to shed light on the case and publish the secret investigation files. But Trump suddenly wanted nothing more to do with this and even insulted his supporters as "weaklings".

They knew each other, they met: Donald Trump won't be getting rid of the Jeffrey Epstein case any time soon. Image: imago images/UPI Photo

Trump supporters felt let down

There was suddenly nothing left of the fight between ordinary people and the elites. Michael Kruse, Trump expert for the US magazine "Politico", summarized the mood in the Trump camp as follows: "The legions who were leaning towards Trump realized that maybe it wasn't true (what Trump promised), that maybe he was less one of us and more a part of them."

But then last week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published an explosive article linking Trump and Epstein. The newspaper exclusively reported on a congratulatory letter to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003, which is said to bear Trump's name. In the letter with salacious content, the outline of a woman's body with breasts is said to have been drawn with a marker - the newspaper referred to documents it had seen.

Trump immediately denied this and announced a lawsuit, which his lawyers filed a day later. The article is false and defamatory, Trump is demanding at least ten billion dollars in compensation.

Explosive report plays into Trump's hands

The curious thing about the explosive "WSJ" article is that it is currently helping Trump more than it is hurting him. While the "MAGA" front has shown noticeable gaps in recent weeks, the ranks are now closing again. They are once again focusing on the common fight against the supposed "fake news", against the evil mainstream media that are out to get Trump.

Most recently, some of his most vocal supporters had turned against Trump in the Epstein case: Opinion makers such as Steve Bannon, for example, or Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives. Media loyal to Trump reported the first cracks in the MAGA base because the government refused to release files from the Epstein case. After all, this was one of Trump's key election promises.

Did Trump know about Epstein's behavior?

For Trump, the development is a stroke of luck. His base is no longer complaining about the withheld files, but once again about the evil media. It is suddenly once again about the fight of the common man against the elites. Trump has also realized that it would be better to release at least some of the files, which he ordered at the weekend.

But the question of who knew what about Epstein's behavior and when remains. Trump is unlikely to get rid of the Epstein case so quickly. There have been too many points of contact between the two men in the past for that. Trump and Epstein met frequently, especially in the 1990s, as reported by CNN. In 2002, Trump said in an interview about Epstein that he was a "super guy".

What did Trump have to do with Epstein? Trump and Epstein partied together in the 1990s, as video footage shows. According to records, Trump flew on Epstein's private jet at least seven times. In a 2002 interview, he called Epstein a "great man" - and said of him: "It's even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do. And many of them tend to be of the younger variety."

The mixture of rich and powerful men, apparently lax law enforcement and a dubious death provided the ideal breeding ground for suspicion.

In 2019, Trump distanced himself from Epstein as president and declared that he had known nothing about the abuse. According to journalist Michael Wolff, Epstein later described Trump as his former "best friend" and made serious but unsubstantiated accusations.

Especially as the abuse of minors has been at the center of other widespread right-wing conspiracy theories in recent US history, including the (long refuted) so-called "Pizzagate", which claimed that high-ranking Democrats ran a pedophile ring in a pizzeria in Washington. Show more

It is not unlikely that Trump's name will appear in the Epstein files, which does not automatically mean that Donald Trump has done anything illegal. There are passenger lists that prove that Trump flew on Epstein's private jet in the 1990s.

Trump kept his distance

During house searches at Epstein's estate, handwritten telephone notes about phone calls with Trump were found, and a dozen personal telephone numbers of Trump and his family were listed in Epstein's phone book. And then there are the statements of a woman who reported a disturbing encounter with Trump in Epstein's office to the police and the FBI as early as 1996 (and again in 2006).

Even before the first allegations against Epstein became public in 2006, however, the two had fallen out. Trump even kicked Epstein out of his club in Mar-a-Lago and repeatedly said in 2019 that he was "not a fan" of Epstein.

