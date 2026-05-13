US President Trump during a visit to his golf course in Turnberry, Scotland. Imago

Donald Trump rules the USA - and continues to make money from a global real estate empire. New luxury projects bearing his name are being built from Dubai to India. Critics see massive conflicts of interest.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A planned Trump Tower in Australia has been stopped.

At the same time, the Trump Organization continues to expand worldwide - with luxury projects in the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Critics see massive conflicts of interest in this because Donald Trump continues to benefit financially from his family company's foreign business despite his presidency. Show more

Imagine if Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis owned a company that does business abroad in addition to his office - even though he is constantly negotiating with heads of state as foreign minister. You don't need an alu hat to see the boundaries between state leadership and personal profit blurring here.

Unthinkable in this country, a reality in the USA: US President Donald Trump's Trump Organization manages luxury properties spread across the globe. However, the group is now facing a setback: Plans for a billion-dollar Trump Tower on Australia's Gold Coast have fallen through.

The Australian project developer Altus Property Group justified the abandonment with an increasingly "toxic" Trump brand and also referred to the war in Iran. The project was worth around 1.5 billion Australian dollars. Luxury apartments, a hotel and a shopping area were planned. All references to the project have since been removed from the Trump Organization's website.

The Trump Organization

The Trump Organization is a private group of companies that unites hundreds of individual companies under the Trump name. The company goes back to Fred Trump, Donald Trump's father, and originally developed as a classic New York real estate group. Under Donald Trump, it became an international brand company with hotels, luxury residences, golf courses and licensed businesses all over the world.

The owner of the Trump Organization is Donald Trump. Although he handed over operational management to his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump after his first election victory in 2017, his shares in the company remained in a revocable family trust, the so-called "Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust". Experts have therefore been emphasizing for years that Trump can continue to benefit financially from the business.

Managing the operational business of the Trump Organization: Eric Trump (left) and Donald Trump Jr. Imago

Eric Trump in particular is now regarded as a central figure in the international expansion. As Executive Vice President, he is responsible for numerous foreign projects and regularly makes joint appearances with local investors.

The business model often works via license agreements: The Trump Organization does not build many projects itself, but sells the prestigious "Trump" name to property developers and hotel developers. As a result, license fees and management fees flow to the company without Trump necessarily having to invest his own capital.

According to research by the US anti-corruption organization "Crew", there are currently more than two dozen Trump projects under development or in planning abroad. An overview:

Middle East

The Trump Organization is currently expanding particularly strongly in the Middle East. New luxury projects with Trump branding are being built in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

In Oman, for example, a luxury resort with a hotel, golf course and villa complex is being built on state-owned land and in close cooperation with the Omani tourism authority, according to "Crew". At the same time, there are partnerships with a Saudi real estate group that is said to be close to the government in Riyadh.

Visualization of the Trump International Hotel, which is to be built in the Omani capital Muscat by 2028. Trump Organization

New Trump projects have also been announced or expanded in Qatar and Dubai. This is tricky for critics: States with which the USA is closely intertwined in terms of security policy and economics can indirectly gain influence over the US President through such deals. "Crew" therefore speaks of "massive conflicts of interest" - particularly due to the fact that the region is currently being stirred up by a US-initiated war in Iran.

India

The Trump Organization has a strong presence in India. There are already several Trump Towers in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Gurgaon. Further projects are being planned or under construction. According to Crew, Indian partner companies are currently working on a total of eight Trump projects in the country.

Donald Trump Jr. (center) at the inauguration of Tower 2 of Trump Towers in Pune on February 21, 2018. Imago

This makes India the most important international growth market for the Trump Organization. The luxurious residential towers are aimed at wealthy buyers and are considered prestigious properties in many places.

India is economically highly attractive for Trump - but politically sensitive. At the same time, the USA counts India as one of its most important geopolitical partners in the Asia-Pacific region. Decisions made by the US government on trade issues or security cooperation could therefore always have an economic impact on Trump's brand empire.

Southeast Asia

The Trump Organization is also continuing to expand in Southeast Asia. New luxury resorts and golf courses have been announced in Vietnam. In Indonesia, Trump is working with local partners on major resort and real estate projects.

In the Vietnamese province of Hung Yen, near the capital Hanoi, a huge Trump golf course is to be built one day. Tuoi tre News

Europe

The Trump Organization also remains active in Europe. The golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland, which Trump has owned for years, are particularly well known. The resort in Turnberry, Scotland, in particular, is considered a prestigious property for the Trump family.

Donald Trump welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer to the Trump golf course in Turnberry in July 2025. Imago

Turkey also plays a special role. The Trump Towers Istanbul - two high-rise buildings with offices, a shopping center and luxury apartments - have been standing in Istanbul since 2012. The project was developed together with Turkish entrepreneur Aydın Doğan. Donald Trump received license payments for the use of his name.

The Trump Towers in Istanbul: one of the towers is an office tower, the other a residential tower with over 200 apartments. Imago

During Trump's first term in office, the project sparked debate on several occasions because, as US President, he had to make political decisions regarding Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the same time. Trump himself publicly declared at the time that he had "a little bit of an interest problem" because he owned a large real estate project in Istanbul.

In addition, new projects in the Balkans are constantly being discussed. Serbia in particular has recently become the focus of attention. There have been reports of contacts between Trump's entourage and high-ranking government representatives in connection with real estate projects in Belgrade.

Latin America

In the southern part of the American continent, Uruguay is one of the Trump Organization's most important locations. A Trump Tower was opened years ago in the city of Punta del Este. The luxury project is one of the most prominent Trump properties outside North America.

During the construction of the Trump Tower in Punta del Este, advertising banners made it clear who was behind the project. The color on the face makes it clear that not everyone liked this. Imago

Although the project is older, it exemplifies the international business model of the Trump Organization: the brand name is marketed as a luxury label, with local investors taking over development and financing.

Why are the projects politically problematic?

The central accusation against Donald Trump for years has been that he has never completely separated his business from his presidency. Unlike previous US presidents, Trump did not sell his company holdings, but left the operational management to his sons. Nevertheless, he remained the owner.

This creates potential conflicts of interest in practically every country in which Trump does business. When governments decide on building permits, tax breaks or infrastructure projects, the US president's companies benefit indirectly. Conversely, Washington's political decisions could have an impact on Trump's private income.

Critics also point out that Trump's corporate structure is deliberately difficult to understand. The Trump Organization consists of hundreds of subsidiaries that bundle assets and income. As a result, it is often unclear which projects belong directly to Trump and where there are merely licensing agreements. Ethics experts in the USA therefore speak of an unprecedented web between political power and private business interests.

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