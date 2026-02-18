Donald Trump receives Mark Carney at the White House on October 7, 2025. Image: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Donald Trump continues to put pressure on Canada. Sometimes he wants to slow down the construction of a bridge - for base reasons, as it turns out later -, sometimes he consults with separatists in a Canadian province. Prime Minister Mark Carney remains level-headed and forges new alliances.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump continues his political petty war against Canada: the latest example is a border bridge between Detroit in the USA and Windsor.

Trump rails against the project and demands improvements. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sets the record straight before a juicy detail comes out that makes Washington look old.

The US administration continues to openly support separatists who want to separate the province of Alberta from Canada.

Mark Carney is countering this by forging new alliances. Show more

It is well known that Donald Trump has his sights set on Canada. "Justin is a loser", the US President said publicly about the last Prime Minister Trudeau. "He's a nice guy, but he's a loser." His successor Mark Carney is not faring much better.

He too has to fend off unwanted American advances. The dreams of the hardcore Republicans: incorporating Canada as the 51st federal state and turning the prime minister into a placeholder. Like Trudeau before him, Trump also calls Mark Carney a "governor". From the US President's point of view, his neighbor is clearly not on an equal footing.

However, as the absurd case of a border bridge connecting Detroit in Michigan with Windsor in Ontario shows, this is also primarily about business. The bridge is a project that Trump himself "enthusiastically" supported during his first term in office, as the Washington Postrecalls. Now he has suddenly had a change of heart.

Democrats in Washington say they’re launching an investigation into the Trump administration and its links to the Ambassador Bridge's owner after the U.S. president threatened to block the opening of the competing Gordie Howe International Bridge earlier this week. www.cbc.ca/news/canada/...



[image or embed] — JeffTrnka (@jefftrnka.bsky.social) 14. Februar 2026 um 01:30

"I will not allow this bridge to be opened until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them (the Canadians)," the 79-year-old wrote on his Truth Social platform. Negotiations would begin "immediately". The goal: "We should own at least half [of the bridge]."

A bridge too far

The Washington Post no longer understands the world: "The two cities [Detroit and Windsor] share supply chains and family ties. A quarter of all US trade with Canada passes over the nearby, privately owned Ambassador Bridge. A tunnel connects the two cities, but does not allow large trucks to pass. The bridge is an uncontroversial solution to relieve traffic congestion."

The Gordie Howe International Bridge under construction in Detroit in November 2023: it is due to be completed in spring 2026. Image: Keystone

Meanwhile, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is reacting to the latest attack from the south with resolute calm.

He told the press that he had explained to Donald Trump that Canada had paid for the Gordie Howeie International Bridge. However, ownership and operation of the structure had already been shared between Michigan and Canada. In addition, the bridge was built with workers and materials from Canada and the USA.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he spoke to Donald Trump following the U.S. president’s threat to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit. Carney says he reminded Trump that Canada paid for the bridge. pic.twitter.com/eetXhJYwnM — Olivia Stefanovich (@CBCOlivia) February 10, 2026

So what could Trump possibly have against this project? The answer is provided by the New York Times, which reveals that the operator of the Ambassador Bridge has intervened with the government.

Matthew Moroun would lose toll revenue if the new bridge opened: The billionaire Trump donor from Detroit had therefore spoken to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick - and shortly afterwards Trump had dropped his mail.

Matthew Moroun, whose family has operated the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit, for decades, met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick just hours before Trump threatened to block the opening of the nearby Gordie Howe International Bridge. www.ctvnews.ca/politics/art...



[image or embed] — JeffTrnka (@jefftrnka.bsky.social) 12. Februar 2026 um 12:05

US officials meet Canadian separatists

However, bridges do not only play an important role in construction. Trump is apparently doing everything he can to tear them down if they lead to good relations with his neighbor: "The US wants to use Alberta to destabilize Canada," warns Le Monde. The reason: the Canadian province is oil-rich, is governed conservatively - and has a separatist movement.

The situation in the Canadian province of Alberta. Google Earth

And the White House is backing this movement: representatives of the US State Department have met with these people several times, according to "NBC News". Alberta's departure from Canada was discussed - including border security and the introduction of the US dollar. The Alberta Prosperity Project group wants to seal the secession by referendum.

"For those of us who support Alberta as a sovereign state, it was encouraging to learn at each of the three meetings with the US government that the entire administration supports Alberta as a sovereign state," Dennis Modry, a co-founder of the Alberta Prosperity Project, is quoted as saying. A fourth meeting with US officials has already been scheduled.

Bessent: "They want what the USA has"

According to Modry, however, Alberta is not seeking to join the USA. Nevertheless, an ex-Dipolmat on "NBC News" classifies these meetings as "extremely unusual": meeting with separatists - even from a neighboring country - is "irresponsible as hell". It was as if Canadians were receiving independence fighters from Puerto Rico.

Michael Williams from the University of Ottawa echoes this sentiment. "The current government sees the use of radical conservative groups as part of its foreign policy strategy," explains the political scientist.

The nationalist Canadians are supposed to help the US government in its "civilizational struggle against liberalism and against states that they see as standing in the way of American interests".

Bessent pushes Albertan independence from Canada: "Albertans are very independent people. There's a rumor they may have a referendum on whether they want to stay in Canada or not. People are talking. People want sovereignty. They want what the US has got." pic.twitter.com/3mxhjt0J7Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2026

Scott Bessent even makes Washington's support for the separatists in the neighboring country official: there will be a corresponding vote, oracles the finance minister on the right-wing station "Real America's Voice" - see above. "People are talking. People want sovereignty. They want what the US has."

Carney: Keep Calm and Carry On

This support is motivating: According to Reuters, the separatists are now in the process of collecting the signatures of ten percent of eligible voters by May 2 in order to kick off the vote on Alberta's waste. They need to convince 177,000 people. According to the latest polls, 71 percent of residents are in favor of remaining with Canada.

Despite this pressure from the south, the Canadian prime minister is sticking to the British Crown motto of 1939: Keep Calm and Carry On. However, Mark Carney is not only defending himself against the Trump attack with sober explanations such as the bridge case or the demand that Washington should please respect Canada's sovereignty with regard to Alberta.

The 60-year-old is also positioning himself as a pioneer of the middle powers: the Liberal was first celebrated at the WEF in Davos in January for his speech in which he called on like-minded countries to unite and take action: "If we're not at the table, we're on the menu."

New alliances

Donald Trump's reaction to this speech? The US President has once again disinvited Canada from his Peace Council - Carney is no longer allowed to play a part. The prime minister's anger is likely to be limited, as Carney is apparently in the process of forging new alliances himself. He wants to bring the EU together with the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Mark Carney at Zurich Airport on January 19 before traveling on to the WEF. Image: Keystone

The latter is an economic area comprising 17 countries and around 480 million people. In addition to Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Great Britain, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam have ratified the trade alliance so far. "Politico" is amazed: "Carney constructs mega anti-Trump trade alliance".

Mark Carney, (left) meets China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing on January 26. Image: Keystone

At the same time, the prime minister is polishing up diplomatic relations with Beijing, which in turn infuriates Trump. "Carney wants to make a deal with China," he rages on Truth Social. "Canada is being eaten alive. We only get the leftovers! I don't believe it."

«The first thing China will do is ban ice hockey in Canada completely.» Donald Trump am 9. Februar auf Truth Social

Forecast: stormy seas

Trump will probably continue to press ahead on his confrontational course, while Canada's captain Carney will continue to try to navigate around the cliffs and at the same time strengthen the international network that is supposed to cushion a setback in relations with Washington.

Incidentally, Trump is also facing headwinds in domestic waters - but only lukewarm ones.

Surprisingly, a bill has been passed in the House of Representatives that withdraws Trump's tariffs on Canada. This was made possible by the approval of six Republicans who voted with the Democrats. However, the law would now have to pass the much more conservative Senate - and ultimately be personally signed by the President - in order to be enacted.

For Carney, the whole thing is therefore at best a small ray of hope. There is still a long way to go in his battle with Donald Trump.