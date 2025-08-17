US President Donald wants donations from foreigners. Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Despite a clear ban in the USA on soliciting donations from foreigners, Trump's team continues to send requests to Swiss citizens. Experts see this as a clear violation of US federal law.

This practice is problematic, as US law prohibits such donations from foreigners.

The recipients of these emails include not only ordinary citizens, but also politicians and journalists. Show more

In American politics, it is strictly forbidden to solicit or accept donations from foreigners. Nevertheless, Donald Trump's team regularly sends donation requests to recipients in Switzerland, as the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes. According to experts, this practice clearly violates US federal law.

The fundraising platform Win Red, which is linked to the Republican Party, sends emails to Swiss addresses on a daily basis. These emails often contain offers such as the "Trump Metal Gold Card", which can be purchased by making a donation. Clicking on the link leads to a website offering donations of up to 3300 dollars. However, this practice is problematic as US law prohibits such donations from foreigners.

The recipients of these emails include not only ordinary citizens, but also politicians and journalists, explains the Tages-Anzeiger. Jo Lang, a former National Councillor for the Greens, reports that he receives such emails on a daily basis, but never opens them as he considers them to be potentially fraudulent. The US Federal Election Commission emphasizes that soliciting donations from abroad is illegal.

Experts such as Kirk Junker and James Davis confirm that soliciting donations from non-US citizens is against the law. They emphasize that campaign teams must ensure that they do not unknowingly violate the law. A lack of precaution could already constitute a violation of the law if a party with the right to sue takes the case to court.

Democrats also criticized

Despite the legal hurdles, there are reports that Trump has received donations from abroad in the past. An investigation revealed that he is said to have received numerous donations from foreigners in recent years.

The Democrats are also being criticized as their Act Blue platform also generates donations abroad. The discussion about foreign campaign donations is not new and has already been an issue in previous elections. However, the flow of emails to Swiss recipients continues unabated, further exacerbating the problem.

