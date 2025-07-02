Quo vadis, America? Donald Trump lands in New Orleans before the Super Bowl on February 9. KEYSTONE

Donald Trump wants to have his so-called Big Beautiful Bill signed and sealed by the national holiday on July 4. The plan has serious consequences that put Republican politicians in a dilemma.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you These are the most controversial points of the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB), which Donald Trump wants to implement by July 4.

Elon Musk threatens to found the American Party if the BBB goes through. Trump threatens Musk with withdrawal of subsidies.

The BBB will increase the national debt by 3.3 trillion dollars by 2034. Trump therefore wants to raise the debt ceiling.

10 years guaranteed without AI regulation: the BBB is the wet dream of American tech billionaires.

Restrictions on Medicaid and co.: Republican senators are in a quandary ahead of the 2026 mid-term elections.

Redistribution from the bottom to the top: Wealthy have more through the BBB - and poor have less.

Restructuring security: With the BBB, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has more agents than the FBI. Show more

It is a legislative package that packs a punch: Donald Trump has given the Senate and House of Representatives a deadline of July 4 to approve the so-called Big Beautiful Bill (BBB).

The majority in the Senate is not as clear as in the House of Representatives: Republicans hold 53 seats here, the Democrats 47. If four Republican senators drop out, Trump will have a problem.

Not all of his plans are controversial: the repeal of taxes on tips and overtime or the modernization of air traffic control are not met with resistance.

We need to, at the very least, get to a point where we are breaking even. Having such a massive deficit is unsustainable. pic.twitter.com/J6M66Uv5Jm — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) June 30, 2025

Opinions are divided on other measures: these are the most controversial points of the BBB.

Musk threatens to found the American Party

First of all, the BBB could really shake up the American party landscape: if it is accepted, Elon Musk wants to found a new party. The man who, according to the New York Times, poured almost 300 million dollars into Donald Trump's election campaign, is threatening to found a rival party called the American Party.

All was still right with the world between Donald Trump (left) and Elon Musk: election campaign on October 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania. KEYSTONE

"If this insane spending bill is passed, the American Party will be founded the next day," writes the multi-billionaire on X. "Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican unity party so that the people have a voice."

Trump's response is telling: "Elon may get more subsidies by far than any other person in history," the 79-year-old fires back on Truth Social. It would be a shame if something were to happen to these payments: "Elon would probably have to go back to South Africa. And our country would save a fortune."

Perhaps DOGE - the efficiency division that Musk once headed - needs to take a closer look at these subsidies, Trump says with little subtlety. His BBB is scrapping a popular bonus from which Musk's company Tesla has benefited greatly to date: Customers will no longer be able to write off 7500 dollars from their taxes when buying an electric car.

All of this is causing headaches for the richest man in the world: after Trump's Truth social post on July 1, Tesla's share price plummeted once again. However, the next point is an even bigger problem for Musk than the reversal of green Joe Biden policies.

National debt is exploding

Although the BBB wants to save trillions, the Congressional Budget Office expects the plan to increase the national debt by 3.3 trillion dollars by 2034. At the same time, the BBB is raising the debt ceiling by 5 trillion dollars, says Rand Paul - a Republican senator - angrily.

"What does that mean? This is an admission that they know they can't get the deficit under control. They know that trillions more will be added in the coming years," complains the 62-year-old. It could be two trillion dollars this year and two trillion dollars next year: "that doesn't sound conservative to me at all," Paul grumbles.

Trump's team does the math: it assumes that the measures would trigger much higher economic growth and achieve 3 instead of 1.8 percent, which in turn would result in additional revenue of four trillion dollars.

10 years without AI regulation

The BBB contains a passage that will be very close to the hearts of tech billionaires. Opposition to this comes from an unexpected quarter: "Full transparency", writes Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I didn't know about this section of the [BBB] that takes away the right of states to legislate or regulate AI for 10 years."

The One Big Beautiful Bill should be about cutting taxes, securing the border, and unleashing American energy, NOT surrendering state power to the AI industry for 10 years.



We can beat China without selling out our values.



I will NEVER support destroying federalism. pic.twitter.com/hGuxlJuEVS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 4, 2025

The Trump loyalists are "strictly against this regulation": "We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years, and giving it free rein and tying the hands of the states is potentially dangerous." She will vote against the BBB in Congress, the 51-year-old announces.

Restrictions on Medicaid and co.

The Republican senators are in a quandary: if they approve the BBB, they will have to answer to their electorate for the fact that the plan will cost millions of people their health insurance. If they vote against it, Trump will support their intra-party opponents.

“So what do I tell 663,000 people in 2-3 years when President Trump breaks his promise by pushing them off Medicaid?” - Sen. Thom Tillis



The dilemma is personified by Thom Tillis: "What do I tell 663,000 people in two or three years if President Trump breaks his promise and excludes them from Medicaid," said the senator from North Carolina on 28 June in the Capitol. "The Republicans are about to make a mistake on health insurance," the 64-year-old warns his party.

Karoline Leavitt blatantly lies again: "This bill strengthens Medicaid. It will protect benefits that hard working Americans need... Senator Tillis was wrong."



The BBB guts Medicaid. These people are professional liars. pic.twitter.com/xH8WX9YlW2 — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) June 30, 2025

Trump does not take this criticism lying down - and accuses Tillis of seeking publicity "for a possible, but very difficult re-election". The result: just one day later, Tillis announces that he will no longer be available for the midterms in North Carolina, according to the Guardian.

“I represent 67,000 pediatricians, and let me be clear: this bill will devastate children’s health,” said Dr. Susan Kressly, President of @ameracadpeds.bsky.social “Kids are 22% of our population—but 100% of our future. We cannot afford to fail them.” Call your senators and demand a NO vote.



[image or embed] — Jennifer ✨Get In Good Trouble (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) 30. Juni 2025 um 01:31

What exactly are the restrictions? First of all, documents must now be submitted every six months instead of every year - and more than before. In addition, healthy adults without children or with children over the age of 15 must work or volunteer at least 80 hours a month in order to receive the insurance.

Above all, however, there are savings targets - not only for Medicaid, but also for other social programs. There is major criticism, for example, of the elimination of 300 million dollars for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides the elderly, parents and children in need with food or proper meals.

Redistribution from the bottom to the top

The BBB extends tax breaks enacted by Trump in 2017 that would otherwise have expired. Other new tax breaks are also being added. In view of the cuts in the social sector, this is causing discussion: The cuts at the development agency USAID will cause 14 million deaths by 2030, according to one study.

Here are some of the BBB's cuts to fund giving billionaires $3 trillion in tax breaks. $300 billion in Food Assistance

$500 billion in Medicare

$800 billion in Medicaid

$358 billion in Affordable Care Act #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice #TrumpisaNationalDisgrace #WeWontForget pic.twitter.com/YRCJ7AMLcA — LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) June 29, 2025

The Budget Lab at Yale has calculated what the BBB will do to the income of Americans. The result: the poor will get poorer, the rich will get richer. The bottom 20 percent will lose 2.9 percent, while the top 20 percent will gain 2.2 percent if the BBB is adopted in its current form.

ICE with more agents than the FBI

The BBB is intended to finance "Trump's police state", writes the Huffington Post bluntly. In fact, the project is the financial basis for the US president's policy of large-scale deportations.

29.9 billion dollars are earmarked for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency alone. 46.6 billion will be invested in border security. ICE most recently had a budget of 10 billion francs, while Customs and Border Protection previously had a budget of 18 billion.

🚨One of the most terrifying elements of the Trump budget bill is NOT getting enough attention. The Bill will make ICE the biggest policing and incarceration agency in the US. Bigger than the FBI, with more jail space than the Federal Prison Bureau. It’s a budget for a police state.



[image or embed] — News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) 29. Juni 2025 um 17:44

"The extent of immigration enforcement, harassment on the streets by Border Patrol, ICE and assisting law enforcement will be unrecognizable in American history," warns David Bier of the libertarian US think tank Cato Institute on "NBC News".

"The average American has probably never seen ICE in action in a raid, but they will if this bill passes," Bier says. "It's going to be everywhere." No wonder: ICE will have more agents than the FBI if the BBB goes through.