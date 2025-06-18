If the US were to attack Iran, the Iranian retaliation could hit US bases in the Middle East and draw various neighboring countries into the war, fear agents and experts alike.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you US intervention on Israel's side in the war against Iran seems possible: why Jerusalem needs Washington.

According to intelligence sources and experts, Iran is already preparing for a counter-attack.

Tehran could use its short-range missiles against US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, thus expanding the war.

US soldiers in Syria are said to have already been shot at from Shiite-majority Iraq, where attacks are also imminent.

The harsh military and economic consequences of going to war are causing a rift among Donald Trump's supporters. Show more

No sooner had Israel attacked Iran on June 13 than Tehran was already firing verbally against the USA: "In the coming days, the war will spread to American bases in the region and all areas occupied by this [Israeli] regime," Reuters quoted senior Iranian military officials as saying on June 14.

However, US bases have hardly been attacked since then, but this could change if Washington were to actively intervene in the war. And this is exactly what Donald Trump addressed in an interview with "ABC News" on June 15: "It's possible that we could get involved."

The United States announced that the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq was targeted by three drone attacks.



Ain al-Assad Airbase, also known as Al Asad Air Base, is a strategically important Iraqi military base located in the Al Anbar province, approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles)… pic.twitter.com/lqhW879TU3 — Ryan Milton (@1860rm) June 15, 2025

US help would be particularly important for Israel in destroying the Fordo nuclear facility 30 kilometers north of Ghom: In order to hit the underground complex under a mountain, Israeli jets would have to repeatedly drop heavy bombs on the same spot. This would make their approach predictable and the warplanes would be shot down.

Tens of thousands of US soldiers on alert

The Pentagon, on the other hand, would have no problems with the attack: Washington would only have to deploy the B-2, which is barely visible on radar and can carry the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) - a behemoth of a bunker-busting bomb that weighs 13.6 tons.

Iran is already preparing for this emergency, reports the New York Times, citing US intelligence sources. According to these sources, Israel is urging the White House to intervene: However, this could mean pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq attacking US bases and the Huthis attacking ships in the Red Sea again.

Tehran could continue to mine the Strait of Hormuz to slow down the US Navy and cause economic damage. The approximately 40,000 US troops stationed in the Middle East have already been put on heightened alert, the report adds.

Expert: Iran is already planning a counterstrike

Hamidreza Azizi from the Berlin-based think tank Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik also assumes that Tehran is already preparing for a counter-strike against the USA.

BREAKING: CNN just said moments ago:



"It looks like now that we (The U.S.) are moving everything in place to get ready for a strike on Fordow."



Looks like Trump is about to get us into a war. pic.twitter.com/YFVxpYvo2D — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 18, 2025

He anticipates retaliatory measures - "from attacks on US bases in the region to broader efforts to disrupt oil production and transportation, including - but not limited to - the Strait of Hormuz", as he tells Newsweek.

"Other forms of disruptive actions could also be initiated, as this would be perceived as an existential struggle for the system," the Iran expert points out. Khosro Sayeh Isfahani from the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council also warns that Tehran could take US citizens hostage in the region.

US base within range of short-range missiles

Tehran's revenge could also hurt the USA because of Iran's missile arsenal. While the regime intends to use the long-range missiles for attacks on Israel, it could use the numerous short-range missiles to hit nearby US bases.

Ranges of various Iranian missiles. Commons/Gemeinfrei

The US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are within immediate range. The missiles that fly a little further could attack Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. How would these Sunni-led states react to a missile attack by the Shiite mullahs?

The situation in the US bases in Iraq, where around 60 percent of the population is Shiite, is likely to become particularly heated. Erbil Air Base in the Kurdish part of the country could be hit with missiles, while the army base in Baghdad's Green Zone as well as Balad Air Base and Al Asad Air Base could also face resistance on the ground.

Alarm in Syria and fear of recession

American soldiers in Syria are also said to have been fired on from Iraq. This is reported by the Saudi-owned "Asharq Al-Awsat". The missiles are said to have been intercepted.

🇺🇸 USA | 🇸🇾 SYRIA | 🇮🇶 IRAQ | 🇮🇷 IRAN: Retired US Army Lt. Col. Daniel Davis:



"It's time to pull all US troops out of Syria and Iraq. If Iran decides to attack our troops, they will be easy prey. Need proof? Watch these Iranian missiles smash through Israel's 'Iron Dome'… pic.twitter.com/CqX757AVCc — Peacemaker (@peacemaket71) June 16, 2025

It is also said that the new rulers in Damascus have increased security on the border between Syria and Iraq in order to prevent possible actions by Shiite fighters from the neighboring country.

One thing is clear: a US attack on Iran would have far-reaching consequences, which the White House would feel not only militarily but also economically - with a view to the oil price and the Achilles heel of the global economy at the Strait of Hormuz.

Home front: rift in the MAGA community

This is one of the reasons why the issue is dividing the MAGA community on the home front, the BBC knows. But Donald Trump seems determined to call his bluff.

When asked why his intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard said as recently as March that Iran was not building a nuclear bomb, the president brushed it aside with an "I don't care what she said".

A US bombing campaign could also achieve the opposite of what Operation Rising Lion actually wants to achieve, Rosemary Kelanic from the Washington think tank Defense Priorities points out in the New York Times.

«It is never too late not to start the war.» Rosemary Kelanic in der «New York Times»

Israel's attack could also make Iran want to possess a nuclear bomb all the more. The incentive would "multiply dramatically if the United States enters the war": "Once you get into it, it's really hard to back out. You just go all in."