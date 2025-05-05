Having to defend his agenda in court: US President Donald Trump. Image: Keystone

Dozens of executive orders and measures by the new US administration have already been criticized or blocked by the judiciary. The legal tug-of-war over Trump's agenda continues.

The US Department of Justice's legal team has anything but an easy game when it comes to defending Donald Trump's course in court. In dozens of cases, judges have already opposed the president's decisions.

According to a list compiled by the AP news agency, the judiciary has blocked Trump's orders in full or in part around 70 times so far. In just under 50 cases, there has been no judicial headwind for the president following a challenge to government measures. Dozens of other cases are still pending.

For example, measures such as adding proof of citizenship to the voter registration form were blocked. Provisions that threatened to cut federal funding for schools with programs on diversity, equality and inclusion were also stopped. The judiciary also found violations of the legal framework during a deportation to El Salvador.

Newcomers instead of experts

The government lawyers who have to justify Trump's measures in court have a difficult job - and often seem ill-equipped. During questioning so far, it has sometimes become apparent that in some cases they have struggled to answer even simple questions about the basis or justification for the government's instructions.

In at least one case, a government lawyer openly vented his displeasure in court about a lack of information - shortly afterwards he was dismissed by the Ministry of Justice.

To make matters worse, more and more experienced lawyers are leaving the ministry. Some of the most important cases in recent weeks were represented by newcomers to the field.

"I really feel for these people"

It seems as if the government often sends its team of lawyers to court "without adequate information and instructions", says Stuart Gerson, who headed the Justice Department's civil division under President George Bush, who was also a Republican like Trump. "I feel very much for these people," he explains, "who are just parroting what they've been told to say without being able to answer questions about the implications, the what-ifs and the background information."

Such a string of government defeats in court is "pretty rare, if not unprecedented," says Boston College law professor Kent Greenfield. "I can't remember another occasion in which the Justice Department has lost so many cases in a short period of time," he explains. "And the reason they're losing is because they're wrong - and very obviously wrong."

Government counters accusations

The government naturally sees things differently. Accusations are coming from its ranks against an "activist" judiciary that wants to obstruct Trump's agenda. There are calls to impeach judges, and Trump's advisor Elon Musk speaks of a "judicial coup".

"This Department of Justice will continue to defend President Trump's agenda in court," Department spokesman Chad Gilmartin emphasized in an email. "And we are confident that we will ultimately prevail."

Expert advises to wait and see

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley from George Washington University also advises a wait-and-see approach. Many decisions are still pending, and in other cases the legal process has not yet been exhausted.

"There are over 600 district judges, all of whom can issue limited or national injunctions," says Turley. The rulings are certainly important, he emphasizes. "But there's a big difference between a US district court and the Supreme Court of the United States." There, the conservative side has the majority on the panel of judges.

