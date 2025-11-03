Gerrymandering is the term Americans use to describe the shifting of constituencies in order to gain political advantage. Both Republicans and Democrats have done it - or want to do it. However, the politicians are forgetting something, as the blue News video illustrates.

Philipp Dahm

The United States of America in 1812: The governor of Massachusetts has the electoral districts redrawn to favor his party. The new electoral district resembles a salamander. The politician's name was Elbridge Gerry.

His name lives on in the USA today - in the portmanteau of his name and the animal referred to. Since then, gerrymandering has been understood as the unfair shifting of constituencies. The term is booming under Donald Trump.

Tit for tat

The reason: the US President has knocked on the door of the Republicans in Texas to see if they could redraw the constituencies in order to increase the number of Republican MPs before the mid-term elections next year.

The redistricting has been in force since the end of August, which should bring the Texas Republicans five more representatives. California was the first Democratically governed state to react: However, voters there are allowed to decide whether to redraw constituencies to counterbalance Texas.

Although blue has the majority of votes, blue or red wins depending on how the constituencies are drawn up. Steve Nass/ CC-BY-SA

If the people say no at the ballot box, the constituencies will only be updated after the next census in 2030. Various federal states are now also discussing similar measures. But politicians are forgetting one crucial point. You can find out what this is in the video at the top.

