Riots are feared in major US cities following the presidential elections. Stores are securing themselves with wooden boards and many citizens are planning to temporarily leave the city.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

Fearing similar riots after this year's presidential election, Washington D.C. and other US states are taking security measures.

Authorities are calling for buildings to be secured and public facilities to be temporarily shut down. Show more

Washington is on heightened alert in the run-up to the US election. Shop windows are barricaded with wooden shutters and many residents are planning to leave the city temporarily.

The events surrounding the Capitol Tower on January 6, 2021 have left their mark and increased nervousness.

The authorities are calling on people to take precautions, especially in the days around election day. Business owners are being asked to secure their buildings and some schools and museums are considering temporarily suspending operations to prevent possible damage from vandalism.

Even though Washington is considered "enemy territory" for extreme political groups, major conflicts are expected to be more likely in the contested swing states.

More on the US elections