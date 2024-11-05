  1. Residential Customers
Barricades and escape plans How Washington is preparing for possible riots

Adrian Kammer

5.11.2024

Riots are feared in major US cities following the presidential elections. Stores are securing themselves with wooden boards and many citizens are planning to temporarily leave the city.

05.11.2024, 20:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.
  • Fearing similar riots after this year's presidential election, Washington D.C. and other US states are taking security measures.
  • Authorities are calling for buildings to be secured and public facilities to be temporarily shut down.
Washington is on heightened alert in the run-up to the US election. Shop windows are barricaded with wooden shutters and many residents are planning to leave the city temporarily.

The events surrounding the Capitol Tower on January 6, 2021 have left their mark and increased nervousness.

Ticker for the US election campaignClose result: statistics guru simulates election 80,000 times +++ Another candidacy in 2028? Trump "will not go"

The authorities are calling on people to take precautions, especially in the days around election day. Business owners are being asked to secure their buildings and some schools and museums are considering temporarily suspending operations to prevent possible damage from vandalism.

Even though Washington is considered "enemy territory" for extreme political groups, major conflicts are expected to be more likely in the contested swing states.

