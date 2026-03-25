Ukraine will receive 600 Patriot interceptor missiles in more than three years. The USA and allies burn through more than 800 in three days during the Iran war. Kiev's experts are horrified.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Amazed" to "shocked": Ukrainian soldiers are amazed at how the US and allies organize their air defence.

According to criticism, they shoot at cheap drones with missiles costing millions, for which they are sometimes not even designed.

Sloppiness is also evident in the protection of their own radar systems or the incident in Kuwait when three US jets were shot down.

Volodymyr Selensky has offered Donald Trump help. He refuses - and then verbally attacks the Ukrainian.

In view of the declining arsenal of interceptor missiles, the Gulf states, unlike the USA, are open to Kiev's drone know-how. Show more

He was "amazed" at how the air defense of the USA and its allies in the Middle East works, says an anonymous Ukrainian officer in the London newspaper "The Times".

It fires up to eight Patriot interceptor missiles, which, depending on the variant, cost up to four million dollars each to hit a target that costs a few thousand dollars.

In Kiev, people are also amazed at the sheer mass that is being fired: President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in a press conference on March 5 that the US-led Middle East alliance had fired more than 800 Patriot missiles in the first three days of the war.

Very intense work of Patriot air defense systems at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base against Iranian missiles. pic.twitter.com/AJQ1dEFWoq — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 28, 2026

"Ukraine has never received so many missiles to fend off attacks," the 48-year-old clarified. Since the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022, Kiev is said to have received around 600 Patriots from the USA, Germany and other countries. The armed forces have shared the data collected during their deployment with the USA.

6 million dollar missile against 70,000 dollar drone

However, one Ukrainian officer complains in the Times that the West has not learned anything from Ukraine's experience with the Patriots since 2022: "I don't understand what they have been doing or what they have been looking at in the four years we have been fighting," he says, venting his frustration.

⚡️ Iran has begun using missiles that Patriot systems cannot intercept



Financial Times reports that in the attacks on the Ras Laffan gas complex in Qatar, Iran used advanced maneuverable munitions capable of evading air defense systems.



As a result of the strikes on March… pic.twitter.com/aqHsWYww71 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 23, 2026

The USA and its allies are too wasteful, he complains: "They have often fired recklessly. For example, they used the Standard Missile 6 from a ship - a very good missile that costs around 6 million dollars - to shoot down a Shahed drone worth 70,000 dollars."

The Ukrainians do this kind of thing with cheap interceptor drones that cost 10,000 dollars or less. They use anti-aircraft tanks, machine guns - and sometimes they even hit Russian drones with rifles fired from propellet airplanes.

Ukrainian Yak-52 crew shot down a Russian Shahed drone with small arms during an aerial intercept in the southern sector, engaging under constant maneuvering, speed and vibration. #Ukraine



[image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 24. März 2026 um 13:17

Another negative example is the protection of their own radar systems: on March 5, an AN/FPS-132 radar costing around one billion dollars was hit in Qatar. Shortly afterwards, at least one THAAD radar worth 300 million dollars was also destroyed.

They massacred Muh THAAD 😭



Destroyed AN/TPY-2 radar which is part of the THAAD system deployed at a US base in Jordan. pic.twitter.com/Uqdd907uBl — ayden (@squatsons) March 7, 2026

The objects were clearly visible on satellite images and in the latter case had not been relocated, as the Ukrainians had done: "They were in the same place for two months. Then the shaheeds flew in. Three shaheds, each costing around 70,000 dollars. And that was it."

Iran has a new strategy. They are targeting $1B radar systems that detect missiles and drones using cheap drones. Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia have all been hit. Russia is reportedly providing intelligence. (WSJ)



[image or embed] — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 8. März 2026 um 16:36

Ukraine's air defense is exemplary, writes "The Times": electronic warfare, jets, ground-to-air systems, interceptor drones and even machine guns are coordinated in a staggered network. Only high-value targets such as Russian ballistic missiles are engaged with one or two Patriot missiles, with the soldiers on the trigger.

Local residents in Kuwait approach one of the F-15 pilots, thanking him for his service during the defense against Iranian attacks, after he ejected following a friendly fire incident that resulted in three U.S. F-15 fighter jets being shot down.



[image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) 2. März 2026 um 18:39

What happens when they are not and the Patriot system is operating in automatic mode was demonstrated on March 1 in Kuwait, where the Kuwaiti air defenses accidentally shot down three American F-15E fighter jets. "In every war there is friendly fire, but in this case it was clearly negligence," comments the Ukrainian "Times" source.

"This is a completely different war"

Colonel Kyrylo Peretyatko was named a Hero of Ukraine when his NASAMS unit shot down twelve Russian missiles in under two minutes. "No country should be complacent," he warns. "Operations [...] like the ones happening now in Ukraine have never been seen before in world history. This is a completely different war that all countries are studying."

Some at Foxnews did their homework and remembered who stood by the US as well as has the right tools for the threat which is currently haunting the Middle East.



While Russia is helping Iran targeting and killing US soldiers, Ukraine is helping to prevent that. pic.twitter.com/79aWQPOqxm — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) March 7, 2026

Only the USA is not - even though President Selenskyj has offered his counterpart Trump help. Even "Fox News" is reporting on it: Kiev could send some of "those Wild Hornets," says presenter Jesse Watters on March 7, referring to cheap Ukrainian interceptor drones.

Seven Shaheds destroyed by STING interceptors 🚀 In the video — the work of the crew of the 101st Separate Anti-Aircraft Drone Battalion, operating STING interceptors with the Hornet Vision 360 video system by Wild Hornets.



[image or embed] — Wild Hornets 🐝 (@wildhornets.bsky.social) 21. März 2026 um 12:35

When Fox News colleague Brian Kilmeade asked Trump on March 13 whether Kiev was supporting Washington militarily, the 79-year-old replied: "No, we don't need their help with drone defense. We know more about drones than anyone else. We have the best drones in the world."

Brian Kilmeade: „Are they (Ukrainians) helping in drone defense?“ Trump: „No, we don’t need their help in drone defense. We know more about drones than anybody. We have the best drones in the world.“ In fact, Ukraine helps the entire golf region, including US bases, in drone defense.



[image or embed] — (((Tendar))) (@tendar.bsky.social) 13. März 2026 um 17:53

Trump: Ukraine has "done nothing"

On "NBC News" on March 15, Trump added: "The last person I need help from is Selensky." Just five days later, everything is completely different again: "They've done nothing," the US president suddenly says with regard to Ukraine, reports MS Now. "Everything Selensky does is just for PR and publicity."

The tablecloth between Trump and Zelensky has obviously been cut, but other states are hearing the message: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are being advised by around 200 Ukrainian air defense and drone experts. Riyadh is planning to buy thousands of interceptor drones, according to the Wall Street Journal.

🇮🇱 Israel is running very low on ballistic missile interceptors while fighting Iran, - Semafor The U.S. has known for months and expected this shortage. A U.S. official said: “It’s something we expected and anticipated.” The U.S. claims its own supplies are fine



[image or embed] — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) 14. März 2026 um 21:55

The Iran war makes it clear that alternatives are needed: "White House knows Gulf states worry about lack of interceptor missiles", headlines "CBS News" on March 11. On March 20, the Wall Street Journal warned: "The U.S. ammunition shortage is worse than you think".

"Like hammering a nail with a microscope"

How full or empty the US arsenal is is, of course, a secret. However, it must be assumed that the friendly states in the Middle East could run out of ammunition. It is doubtful that there is enough production capacity to fill the gaps quickly.

Evidence on US missile production The Australian think tank United States Study Centre has estimated the production figures for various types of missile - the target production rate is to be achieved over a period of seven years. The current figure for the Patriot is 600 per year. Image: United States Study Centre Number of Patriot missiles purchased by the USA (dark blue) next to the production figure for that year. Image: United States Study Centre Here the whole thing for the Standard Missile 3 interceptor missile. Image: United States Study Centre Here is the comparison with the Tomahawk cruise missile. Image: United States Study Centre Evidence on US missile production The Australian think tank United States Study Centre has estimated the production figures for various types of missile - the target production rate is to be achieved over a period of seven years. The current figure for the Patriot is 600 per year. Image: United States Study Centre Number of Patriot missiles purchased by the USA (dark blue) next to the production figure for that year. Image: United States Study Centre Here the whole thing for the Standard Missile 3 interceptor missile. Image: United States Study Centre Here is the comparison with the Tomahawk cruise missile. Image: United States Study Centre

The arsenal will be emptied all the more quickly if the USA and its allies continue to shoot at sparrows with cannons. Ukrainian reserve officer Andriy Kramarov has spoken to his comrades who are in the Middle East.

"They are using [the Patriot variant] PAC-3 - these are interceptor missiles for ballistic missiles - against normal air targets," Kramarov tells UNN. "It's not designed for that. It's like hitting a nail with a microscope." His comrades were "shocked" when they saw what was happening in the Middle East.

"Iran is the future of war," comments CNN presenter Fareed Zakaria on the latest developments. 71 percent of Iran's attacks against the Gulf states are carried out with drones, which are now also produced in large quantities by small states at low cost. The old system, in which quality prevails in war, could be coming to an end.