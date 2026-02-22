Despite the Supreme Court's decision, Trump will find other ways to collect the tariffs. Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

Despite Trump's legal defeat, one expert sees no reason to sound the all-clear. The USA could "hurt Switzerland very, very badly", warns Stefan Legge - and advises the Federal Council to take a prudent, strategic line.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the Supreme Court ruling on US tariffs, economist Stefan Legge expects little relief for Switzerland, as President Trump can fall back on other legal bases.

Trade policy uncertainty is even increasing because new tariffs are likely and Trump will use various instruments.

Legge advises the Federal Council to be prudent and maintain good relations, particularly in order to protect key export sectors such as pharmaceuticals from new tariffs. Show more

"Almost nothing" will change for Switzerland following the Supreme Court's ruling on US tariffs, says Stefan Legge, lecturer at the University of St. Gallen. He continues to advise Switzerland to remain level-headed and to point out common interests.

"Trump can still hurt Switzerland very, very badly if he wants to," said the expert on tax policy and international trade in an interview with the SonntagsZeitung newspaper. For this reason, he believes that the Federal Council should continue to work towards a good relationship - as difficult as this is.

It makes sense to continue to act prudently and to ensure that common interests are supported and identified. "Because the USA also has an interest in good relations with Switzerland*," says Legge.

Dr. Stefan Legge is Head of Tax & Trade Policy and Vice Director at the ILE-HSG. Universität St. Gallen (HSG)

He had expected this ruling by the Supreme Court on Friday. The betting markets also saw a 70 percent chance of this happening. And that Trump would immediately point to other legal instruments and now invoke the Trade Act to introduce tariffs was also to be expected.

Uncertainty even greater

"Tariffs are so central to his policy that he will make use of the entire bouquet of legal bases, all of which have their advantages and disadvantages," the economist continued. Nobody can now sit back in these trade policy disputes just because Trump has lost "a toy". The uncertainty has actually become even greater. The only thing that is certain is that there will be new tariffs.

Switzerland has "positioned itself correctly" in its negotiated deal with the USA, which provides for a series of exemptions for the pharmaceutical industry, among others. Discussions on these exemptions remain important. According to Legge, Switzerland "still has an interest in ensuring that it is not targeted by the Trump administration" when it comes to highly relevant export products.