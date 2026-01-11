A landfill collapse in Cebu City in the Philippines killed one worker and left many others missing. The cause of the collapse remains unclear. pic.twitter.com/g8csRzh9Pu — DW News (@dwnews) January 9, 2026

After heavy rainfall, a mountain of garbage has slid down in the Philippines. The search for the missing continues. Most of the missing are employees of the landfill and recycling plant.

DPA dpa

Emergency services continue to search for survivors in an avalanche of garbage in the Philippines. According to Mayor Nestor Archival, signs of life have now been found after the accident at a waste disposal site near Cebu City on January 8.

At least four people died in the incident and more than 30 are missing. Twelve workers were reportedly rescued with injuries from the huge pile of garbage that collapsed between the buildings of a waste disposal plant in the village of Binaliw near Cebu City.

WATCH: Actual video of the landslide incident at the private landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu city last Thursday.



Death toll is now at 6 while 30 remain missing.



🎥 Ferl-John Pacaldo @ABSCBNNews @ANCALERTS pic.twitter.com/dKTSsrvM5n — Annie Perez (@feanneperez) January 11, 2026

The four dead, including an engineer and an office worker, were all employees of the landfill, according to the mayor and police. Dozens of rescue workers battled against time in dangerous conditions to find more survivors in the rubble of twisted tin roofs, iron bars and flammable piles of garbage and debris.

The cause of the collapse of the mountain of garbage is still unclear. Jaylord Antigua, a 31-year-old office worker at the waste facility, told the AP that the wall of garbage came crashing down without any warning, destroying the administrative office he was in.

He freed himself with bruises on his face and arms. "I saw a light and quickly crawled towards it because I was afraid more landslides would follow," Antigua said. "It was traumatic. I feared it was the end of me, so this is my second life."

Relatives await news on Friday, January 9, at the Barangay Binaliw landfill in Cebu City, where a landslide hit a materials recovery facility. Rescue teams continue to sift through the debris to search for victims and locate dozens of missing workers.

It is also unclear how the accident will affect waste disposal at the facility in Cebu, a bustling port city of nearly a million people. "Preparations are being made to deal with the impending problem of garbage disposal," Archival explained.