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Fireworks factory blows up Huge explosion shakes Malta - pressure wave felt almost everywhere

Fabienne Berner

1.6.2026

A huge detonation, clouds of smoke visible for miles and shattered windows: The explosion at a fireworks factory shook large parts of Malta on Monday morning.

01.06.2026, 16:44

Two people were injured in a serious explosion at the Ta' Lourdes fireworks factory in Magħtab on Monday morning. According to the Malta Today newspaper, the two men were in the vicinity of the site when the explosion occurred at around 6.30am. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries. According to the police, no factory employees were on site.

The explosion could be heard for miles around and shook buildings in large parts of the island. Several windows were shattered. The police, fire department, army and rescue services were deployed. The cause is being investigated and the population has been asked to avoid the area.

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