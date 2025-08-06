  1. Residential Customers
Dozens of houses evacuated Huge forest fire rages in southern France - deaths reported

Sven Ziegler

6.8.2025

Around 4000 hectares of forest have already been affected by the fire.
AFP

A huge forest fire has broken out in the south of France. Numerous houses have already had to be evacuated.

06.08.2025, 06:08

06.08.2025, 08:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A huge forest fire is spreading in France.
  • One fatality has been reported.
  • People have also suffered severe burns.
Show more

There has been a first fatality in the biggest forest fire of the summer so far in France. A woman died in her home in the commune of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse in the department of Aude near Narbonne, according to regional authorities on Wednesday. Another person from the same village in the south of France is missing. A total of nine people were injured.

The fire in the Corbières massif near the Mediterranean coast spread rapidly and has already destroyed more than 10,000 hectares of land since it broke out on Tuesday afternoon, according to the authorities. In addition, 25 houses have been destroyed or damaged. The flames continue to threaten several villages. 1500 firefighters have been deployed in the meantime.

Red alert declared

"The fire is spreading in an area where all the conditions are in place for it to spread," explained Lucie Roesch from the prefecture of Aude. "This fire will keep us busy for several days. It is a long-term operation."

One of the casualties suffered severe burns. Seven firefighters also suffered burns, according to Roesch. Campsites and a village in the affected area were partially evacuated and several roads were closed.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared at X that all of the country's resources had been mobilized and called on the population to exercise "extreme caution".

The department of Aude had declared the highest forest fire alert level red on Tuesday. According to the weather service Météo-France, the entire region is affected by a heatwave. The risk of fire is "very high". Forest fires have increased in the department. The risk of fire has increased in recent years due to low rainfall and deforestation.

