A video shows how masses of ice break off a frozen waterfall in Estonia while a group of tourists are below. Luckily no one was injured.

Adrian Kammer

The frozen Valaste waterfall in northern Estonia has partially collapsed, narrowly missing tourists.

According to the authorities, the cause of the collapse was the rapid alternation of frost and thaw.

The authorities want to put up more warning signs in future. Show more

The approximately 30-metre-high Valaste waterfall in the north of Estonia had been completely frozen over in recent days due to icy temperatures. A video shows how parts of the ice formation suddenly break off and plunge into the depths. The masses of ice only just missed a group of tourists. No one was injured.

According to local authorities, the reason for the collapse was the rapid alternation of frost and thaw, which affected the stability of the huge ice columns. The Valaste waterfall is a popular photo opportunity in winter.

More warnings

The area was cordoned off after the incident. The authorities have issued an urgent warning against entering or standing under frozen waterfalls. More warning signs are to be put up in future.

