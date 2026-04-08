A large landslide on the Italian Adriatic coast has blocked key transport links. Freeways and railroad lines are interrupted, traffic jams stretch up to 13 kilometers - and a quick solution is out of the question, according to the authorities.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A large landslide on the Adriatic coast has blocked the A14 freeway and the Adriatic railroad line between Vasto and Termoli, causing traffic jams of up to 13 kilometers.

It was triggered by extreme rainfall of over 200 millimetres - the slope near Petacciato has been considered unstable for over a century.

According to the Italian civil defense, a quick repair is out of the question and the work is likely to take weeks to months. Show more

A huge landslide has hit Italy at a critical point: on the Adriatic coast, the A14 highway between Montenero di Bisaccia and Termoli and the Adriatic railroad line between Vasto and Termoli have been interrupted. The landslide stretches over several kilometers and thus affects one of the most important north-south connections in the country.

The President of the Molise region, Francesco Roberti, put it in a nutshell: the event "effectively split Italy in two". It is one of the largest landslides of its kind in Europe and affects an area of several square kilometers.

Repairs will take weeks, if not months

A quick repair is out of the question. "If we expect five to seven days, we are completely wrong," Fabio Ciciliano, head of the civil defense, told Italia Today. As long as the slope continues to move, repairs are simply not possible.

Experts are now to assess the stability of the slope. Water drainage measures are planned to stabilize the subsoil - work that was actually already planned but could not be carried out before the landslide was reactivated.

Triggered by extreme rainfall

The landslide was triggered by intense rainfall with over 200 millimetres of precipitation in just a few days. The slope near Petacciato in the Molise region has long been considered unstable - according to Rai News, at least 15 landslides were recorded there between 1906 and 2015.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that the nearby state road 16 is also closed after a bridge collapsed as a result of the storm. Traffic jams of up to 13 kilometers are the result. Schools and the university in the province of Campobasso remain closed for the time being.