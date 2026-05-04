Emergency services in South Africa have recovered a crocodile from the Komati River with human remains found inside. According to the authorities, these could belong to a 59-year-old businessman who was reported missing after severe flooding.
The police resorted to unusual means for the recovery: An officer was roped down from a helicopter to the animal, which had previously been euthanized. The area is considered to be particularly rich in crocodiles.
Observers had already noticed the animal's conspicuous behavior beforehand. It barely moved and showed no signs of fleeing despite the noise of drones and the helicopter.
1000 people die from crocodiles every year
The crocodile, which was around four and a half meters long, was then taken to Kruger National Park, where specialists discovered human remains in its stomach during an examination. A DNA analysis will now clarify whether it is indeed the missing man. The search for him took about a week.
Crocodile attacks on humans are not uncommon, especially in Africa, Australia and Southeast Asia. According to experts, the animals kill around 1000 people every year. Regions where people regularly work or fish near bodies of water are particularly dangerous.