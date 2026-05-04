Human remains were found in the stomach of a crocodile in South Africa. Symbolic image: Muhammad Taufan/dpa

Police in South Africa have recovered a crocodile in whose stomach human remains were discovered. These could belong to a man who has been missing for days.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police in South Africa have recovered a crocodile from the Komati River with human remains found in its stomach.

These could belong to a 59-year-old man.

A DNA analysis is now to confirm his identity. Show more

Emergency services in South Africa have recovered a crocodile from the Komati River with human remains found inside. According to the authorities, these could belong to a 59-year-old businessman who was reported missing after severe flooding.

The police resorted to unusual means for the recovery: An officer was roped down from a helicopter to the animal, which had previously been euthanized. The area is considered to be particularly rich in crocodiles.

Observers had already noticed the animal's conspicuous behavior beforehand. It barely moved and showed no signs of fleeing despite the noise of drones and the helicopter.

1000 people die from crocodiles every year

The crocodile, which was around four and a half meters long, was then taken to Kruger National Park, where specialists discovered human remains in its stomach during an examination. A DNA analysis will now clarify whether it is indeed the missing man. The search for him took about a week.

Crocodile attacks on humans are not uncommon, especially in Africa, Australia and Southeast Asia. According to experts, the animals kill around 1000 people every year. Regions where people regularly work or fish near bodies of water are particularly dangerous.