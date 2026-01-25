Children walk past a damaged residential building in Raqqa in northern Syria. Photo: Ghaith Alsayed/AP/dpa Keystone

Government troops and Kurdish forces are clashing in north-eastern Syria. Despite an extended ceasefire, the supply crisis is worsening - and IS is lurking in the background.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The humanitarian situation in north-eastern Syria is worsening due to fighting between Kurdish-led militias and pro-government troops, particularly in the besieged city of Kobane.

An aid convoy with food and medicine has been sent to Kobane, while many refugees are seeking shelter in the city.

A ceasefire reached by international mediators was extended by 15 days, also in order to transfer IS prisoners to Iraq and prevent a possible liberation by IS. Show more

The humanitarian situation in north-eastern Syria continues to deteriorate due to the fighting between Kurdish-led militias and government troops and their allies.

The conditions in the area are "catastrophic", according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The predominantly Kurdish-inhabited town of Kobane near the Turkish border has been under siege for more than a week by fighters allied with the government in Damascus.

The supply of food and everyday necessities has been almost completely halted. Kurdish activists also spoke of a siege of the city. The transitional government in Damascus did not comment on the allegations.

Many families who have been displaced by fighting nearby have gathered in Kobane. According to activists, a convoy with relief supplies is on its way there. Yesterday, a convoy with medicine and food started from Aleppo in the direction of Kobane, as reported by state television. According to the TV station, this convoy of 24 trucks was organized by the authorities in Aleppo and UN aid organizations.

Ceasefire extended

The Syrian transitional government has taken control of large areas in the north-east of the country and pushed back the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). A ceasefire is currently in place, which expired yesterday but was extended by 15 days following international mediation, according to both sides.

The SDF are now to present a plan on how the institutions in the Kurdish self-administration can be transferred to the state order. Today, the extended ceasefire initially appeared to be holding. Despite sporadic fighting, the situation was generally calm.

The aim of the extension is also to transfer imprisoned fighters of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia from prisons in the area to neighboring Iraq. Government forces have taken control of some of the prisons and camps housing members of IS fighters. Due to the fighting, there are concerns that IS could take advantage of the chaos and free its fighters and their relatives. Some detainees are said to have already escaped.