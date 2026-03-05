Spectacular drone footage shows a rare natural phenomenon. A mega-school of dolphins is shooting through the water off the coast of Costa Rica at high speed.

Leana Bachmann

Off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, tour operator Paloma Broadley used a drone to capture hundreds of spinner dolphins in motion. They shoot through the water at speeds of up to 32 km/h and jump into the air. The videos are causing a stir on Instagram.

Successful in groups

The phenomenon is called a "dolphin stampede". Scientists suspect that the dolphins are hunting fish or fleeing from a natural enemy. However, it could also be that these mass events fulfill a social function. Dolphins are known to be communicative animals.

More from the department