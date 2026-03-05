Spectacular drone footage shows a rare natural phenomenon. A mega-school of dolphins is shooting through the water off the coast of Costa Rica at high speed.
Off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, tour operator Paloma Broadley used a drone to capture hundreds of spinner dolphins in motion. They shoot through the water at speeds of up to 32 km/h and jump into the air. The videos are causing a stir on Instagram.
Successful in groups
The phenomenon is called a "dolphin stampede". Scientists suspect that the dolphins are hunting fish or fleeing from a natural enemy. However, it could also be that these mass events fulfill a social function. Dolphins are known to be communicative animals.
