Spectacular natural phenomenon Hundreds of dolphins race through the sea here

Leana Bachmann

5.3.2026

Spectacular drone footage shows a rare natural phenomenon. A mega-school of dolphins is shooting through the water off the coast of Costa Rica at high speed.

05.03.2026, 20:51

05.03.2026, 20:58

Off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, tour operator Paloma Broadley used a drone to capture hundreds of spinner dolphins in motion. They shoot through the water at speeds of up to 32 km/h and jump into the air. The videos are causing a stir on Instagram.

Successful in groups

The phenomenon is called a "dolphin stampede". Scientists suspect that the dolphins are hunting fish or fleeing from a natural enemy. However, it could also be that these mass events fulfill a social function. Dolphins are known to be communicative animals.

