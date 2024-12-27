Hundreds of drones and glide bombs against Ukraine

11.27 pm

The former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, has called for a massive expansion of German arms supplies to Ukraine. "I expect the new German government to put military aid for Ukraine on a stable footing in the coalition agreement," Melnyk told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers (Saturday editions). "The future coalition should plan at least 80 billion euros for the next four years, i.e. 20 billion euros per year."

The sum would be "a profitable investment for Germany's security as well", continued Melnyk. Germany would also be sending a signal of strength to US President-elect Donald Trump, to the Europeans and, above all, to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Germany had made a "giant leap" compared to the beginning of the war and provided billions in aid. "Despite all the praise for the German government, the key question is: is this aid enough to stop the Russian advance and drive them out? Unfortunately, the answer is no," emphasized Melnyk in the newspaper interview.

The former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany said that the Europeans were particularly challenged in view of the possible discontinuation of US military aid under future President Trump. Melnyk called on the EU countries to launch a "major joint rearmament project" worth 680 billion euros per year.

The Ukrainian diplomat is pinning particular hopes for the increase in military aid on the Union's candidate for chancellor, Friedrich Merz. "Personally, I have faith in Friedrich Merz, whom I know well, to make this big move. The question is whether the coalition partner with whom he will govern will allow it." For Melnyk, the Greens with Robert Habeck would be an ideal partner.

Melnyk was Ukraine's ambassador in Berlin from 2015 to October 2022, after which he was replaced by the current ambassador Oleksii Makeiev. Melnyk was controversial due to his statements, which were often seen as provocative. He was initially appointed Deputy Foreign Minister in November 2022 and then moved to Brazil in June 2023.