A fire has broken out in Constance. According to the police, neighboring buildings were evacuated due to the fire in the old town. One person was seriously injured and 16 people suffered from smoke inhalation.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major fire broke out in the old town of Constance on Thursday.

One person was seriously injured and 16 people suffered from smoke inhalation.

Over 200 rescue workers are on duty. Show more

After a building fire broke out in Constance during the night, the emergency services are currently on a large-scale operation. At around 1 a.m., a resident reported smoke in the building. When the first police and firefighters arrived, parts of the residential and commercial building were already fully engulfed in flames.

"Two buildings are currently affected, we are still trying to hold a third one," said a spokesperson for the Constance fire department to "BRK News". Due to the narrow city center, the fire could have quickly spread to other buildings.

According to the spokesperson, over 200 rescue workers are on duty.

The surrounding houses were evacuated and the old town was cordoned off in the area of the fire. The fire-fighting work is still in full swing.

As things stand at present, 16 people suffered minor injuries from smoke gas and one person is seriously injured.

No information can be given at this time regarding the amount of damage to be expected or the cause of the fire.