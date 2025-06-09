Demonstrators gather in front of the US embassy in Tunis to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and oppose normalization of relations with Israel. (Archive) Keystone/Ons Abid

In Tunisia, a convoy of around 1,700 activists has set off for Egypt in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Further international convoys are expected to join them in the course of the week.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 1,700 Gaza activists have made their way from Tunis to Egypt. Their destination: the border crossing in Rafah.

There they want to draw attention to the humanitarian emergency in the coastal area.

Other international activists are expected to join them over the course of the week. Protests are planned in Rafah from Sunday.

It is unclear whether the Egyptian authorities will allow the action. Show more

Around 1,700 pro-Palestine activists set off for Egypt from Tunis today, including around 200 from Algeria, reports the state agency TAP. They want to travel to the Egyptian border crossing at Rafah, which leads to the Gaza Strip. There, they say they want to draw attention to the humanitarian emergency in the coastal area and protest against Israel's attacks in the Gaza war.

The convoy is calling on "all free people worldwide" to stand up for the rights of the Palestinians, said spokesperson Wael Nauar. "The time for solidarity on the screen is over. We are now moving with peaceful convoys carrying the voices of people worldwide," Yahia Sarri, who is coordinating the action for Algeria, told dpa.

Hundreds of activists from Mauritania, Algeria and Tunisia set off from Tunis on June 9, 2025. They are part of the Maghreb Resistance convoy showing solidarity with the Palestinians. Imago/Anadolu Mohamed Mdalla

The convoy will travel through several cities in Tunisia and then on to neighboring Libya. It will continue along the Mediterranean coast to Egypt and finally to Rafah. The border crossing is more than 3,000 kilometers from Tunis and is the only one in the Palestinian territory that is not controlled by Israel. The crossing is currently closed.

More activists want to walk to the border crossing

The convoy starts at the same time as international activists plan to gather in Egypt this week. Following a meeting in the capital Cairo, they plan to walk around 50 kilometers from the coastal town of Al-Arish to the Rafah border crossing on Friday. They plan to demonstrate there for several days from Sunday. It is unclear whether the Egyptian authorities will allow the action.

Meanwhile, after days of traveling on a sailing ship with aid supplies for the people in the Gaza Strip, Greta Thunberg and other activists were stopped by the Israeli army shortly before reaching their destination. The Israeli Foreign Ministry explained that the "Madleen" had been stopped because of the sea blockade on unauthorized ships off the Gaza Strip, which has been in place since 2007. Thunberg had set sail from Sicily with other activists.