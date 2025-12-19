Four days after the Islamist attack on Bondi Beach in Australia, hundreds of people set a silent sign of solidarity: they formed a circle in the water - for the 15 victims.

Nicole Agostini

On December 18, 2025, hundreds of people gathered at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, and formed a circle in the water. The swimmers and surfers shouted and paid tribute to the 15 victims who died in a shooting on December 14, 2025.

The shooting was an Islamist terrorist attack that took place in the early hours of the evening during a celebration to mark the start of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Over 1000 people were on the beach at the time.

