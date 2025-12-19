  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bondi Beach Hundreds of people set a sign against terror

Nicole Agostini

19.12.2025

Four days after the Islamist attack on Bondi Beach in Australia, hundreds of people set a silent sign of solidarity: they formed a circle in the water - for the 15 victims.

19.12.2025, 13:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On December 18, 2025, hundreds of people gathered on Bondi Beach to commemorate the 15 victims of a shooting attack.
  • The attack took place on December 14 during a Hanukkah celebration with over 1000 participants.
  • The police have classified the act as an Islamist terrorist attack.
Show more

On December 18, 2025, hundreds of people gathered at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, and formed a circle in the water. The swimmers and surfers shouted and paid tribute to the 15 victims who died in a shooting on December 14, 2025.

The shooting was an Islamist terrorist attack that took place in the early hours of the evening during a celebration to mark the start of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Over 1000 people were on the beach at the time.

More videos from the department

More from the department

"It's terrible that something like this could happen"Swiss woman in Sydney tells of attack on Bondi Beach

Terror attack on Bondi Beach. Australia announces arms buyback +++

Terror attack on Bondi BeachAustralia announces arms buyback +++ "Pride of Sydney": IS celebrates attack

He snatched the gun from the perpetrator.

He snatched the gun from the perpetrator"Pray for me" - Sydney hero speaks out in video message