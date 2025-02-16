Skiers and snowboarders climb up a slope in Japan because the queue at the only ski lift is too long. A storm is forecast - and the hotels are at the top of the mountain.

Adrian Kammer

The Japanese island of Hokkaido is drowning in snow. Up to 130 centimetres of fresh snow were recorded within twelve hours.

When a storm is announced, chaos breaks out on the ski slopes.

A video shows skiers and snowboarders climbing up the mountain because the queue at the lift was too long. Show more

Japan's northernmost main island, Hokkaido, is experiencing heavy snowfall. Up to 130 centimetres of fresh snow fell within twelve hours. A storm was also forecast. This led to chaotic scenes on a ski slope.

A video shows hundreds of skiers and snowboarders climbing up the slope. Their hotels are located at the top of the mountain. Even if they fall and slide down again, they keep going even though they could use the ski lift. However, there is only one of these - and the queue is huge.

