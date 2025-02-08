Hundreds of thousands of people take part in a rally against right-wing extremism on the Theresienwiese in Munich. Bild: Sven Hoppe/dpa

Several hundred thousand people have taken to the streets in Germany to protest against right-wing extremism. According to the police, more than 250,000 demonstrators gathered in Munich alone.

Several hundred thousand people once again took to the streets across Germany to protest against the right and for democracy. In Munich alone, more than 250,000 demonstrators gathered on the Theresienwiese in glorious sunshine, according to the police. The organizers spoke of more than 320,000 participants. According to the police, the protest was initially peaceful until the afternoon.

The demonstration for diversity, human dignity, cohesion and democracy was supported by very different sections of society, from the Munich Film Festival to church and charity organizations to the Munich football clubs FC Bayern and TSV 1860.

Almost 50,000 people at demonstrations in Hanover and Bremen

There were also demonstrations in Lower Saxony and Bremen. According to the police, around 24,000 people took part in a rally organized by the "Omas gegen Rechts" initiative in the city centre of Hanover.

There were also other protests by left-wing groups in the capital of Lower Saxony, a police spokesperson said. In some cases, attempts were made to prevent people from visiting an AfD campaign stand. The police pushed the group of around 250 people away from the stand.

A rally entitled "Bremen sticks together" was planned for the afternoon in Bremen city center. According to the police, at least 25,000 people had gathered on the Domshof in the city center before the start.

Around 25,000 people in Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse

There were also protests in Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse. According to the police, 13,000 people gathered in Giessen after a rally against right-wing extremism. In Darmstadt, 8,000 people gathered. The expected number of around 1000 participants was therefore significantly exceeded.

A demonstration had already taken place in Mainz in the morning under the motto "A world that sticks together - Mainz chooses cohesion". The police counted around 4000 participants. In Kassel, around 800 to 1000 people responded to a call from "Omas gegen Rechts". There were other smaller rallies by "Grannies against the right" with a few hundred participants in Frankfurt and Kaiserslautern.

3000 people demonstrate in Rostock

In Rostock, around 3,000 people took to the streets for democracy and against right-wing extremism. People marched through the city center under the slogan "Everyone against fascism - Rostock stands together!". The demonstration was called by the Association of Persecutees of the Nazi Regime - League of Anti-Fascists (VVN - BDA). According to the police, the demonstration was peaceful.

Hundreds of thousands of people had already taken to the streets across Germany last weekend. Many protested against the joint Bundestag vote by the CDU/CSU and AfD to tighten migration policy.