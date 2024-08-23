Several hundred Tibetans waited outside an airport hotel in Opfikon early on Friday evening for the arrival of the Dalai Lama, who is staying in Switzerland over the weekend. Bild: Keystone

The 14th Dalai Lama is staying in Switzerland for a few days: Hundreds of Tibetans welcomed the supreme representative of the Tibetan Buddhists on his arrival at an airport hotel in Opfikon ZH on Friday.

The sidewalk along the access road to the Hilton Zurich Airport was cordoned off with ribbons and bars on Friday afternoon. Behind it, more people lined up with every bus or train that stopped nearby.

Some had appeared in traditional robes, others brought flowers, incense sticks or Tibetan flags. And everyone waited eagerly for the Dalai Lama. When he arrived at 7.15 p.m., accompanied by a police escort, everyone silently raised their heads and filmed with their cell phones.

The Dalai Lama is staying in Switzerland until Monday. On Sunday, the 89-year-old will appear at an event in the Hallenstadion. He will take part in a long-life ceremony at 9 a.m. and give a teaching in Tibetan.

